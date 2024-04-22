Home and Away spoilers: Will Justin discover Theo's SECRET?

Justin becomes suspicious about what Theo and Valerie are up to on Home and Away...

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) had his suspicions about Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke) when she first arrived in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But he has since seen what a great support Valerie has been to both his fiancee Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



However, neither Justin or Leah are aware that Valerie has introduced Theo to some pill-popping.



And the new couple have been partying and getting high!



With Valerie on another emotional downward spiral, she convinces Theo to score them some more pills.



But the couple are interrupted by Theo's ex-girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson)...



After Justin witnesses an argument between Kirby and Theo, he starts to suspect Theo is hiding something.



And Valerie is proving to be a BAD INFLUENCE...

Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) tries to play peacekeeper after her sister Dana's (Ally Harris) fallout with Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Tane has refused to accept Dana's apology, after she was tricked into revealing CONFIDENTIAL information about abandoned baby Maia by snooping journalist, Peter Rolfe.



In the aftermath of Tane's fight with Peter at the hospital, he has now been BANNED from visiting the baby.



Harper and Dana publicly clash in the middle of the Surf Club!



Their argument brings up some uncomfortable truths from the past about their own upbringing with a troubled mum...

Are Harper and Dana heading for a fallout on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) wants all the gossip on her brother Cash's (Nicholas Cartwright) new celebrity client, Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies).



But bodyguard Cash plays it professional and refuses to reveal any information about Stevie and her stalker.



However, Felicity is surprised when she discovers Cash hasn't actually seen Stevie's award-winning horror movie, Death Throes.



Isn't his job to know about the life of his client?



Cash is convinced to watch the movie.



But he suddenly becomes curious about a particular scene featuring a series of numbers in graffiti.

WHERE has Cash seen that same sequence of numbers before?

Has Cash found an important clue connected to Stevie's stalker on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

