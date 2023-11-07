Home and Away spoilers: Will Justin Morgan SURVIVE?

Is this the end for Justin Morgan on today's FINALE episode of Home and Away?

It's not looking good for Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) as Home and Away reaches an end-of-year CLIFFHANGER!



On today's FINALE episode of the Aussie soap (1:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings), Justin's fate hangs in the balance after his plunge from the roof of the abandoned warehouse where he and girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), are trapped.



Leah manages to remove a weight of debris from Justin's chest.



But he's struggling to breath and time is running out...



It's up to Leah now to try and find a way to escape from the building before it's too late...

Kirby launches her solo music career... but is it really what she wants on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is ready to step out on stage as a solo artist, after being introduced by her new manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams).



But something doesn't feel right.



Kirby's ex-boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), is present for her launch night event.



But she can't help but feel sad about the demise of her friendship with her now ex-bandmates, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



Despite all eyes in the room being on her, is this all what Kirby really wants?



Is it possible that Kirby made a BIG mistake quitting Lyrik?



As Kirby starts to have doubts, Forrest makes it clear that she must fulfill the contract she signed or else there will be a world of trouble ahead...

Is Lyrik officially over for Eden and Remi on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) somehow manages to get Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) involved in the planning of the Surf Club presentation for Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher).



But John has an ulterior motive.



He's trying to keep Irene busy so she'll have less time to stress about her upcoming court hearing for helping Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her fugitive sister, Dana (Ally Harris).



However, Irene has plenty to fear again when policewoman Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) arrives at the Diner to ARREST her...

Rose makes a SHOCK arrest on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Ray Meagher has a PSA for you: next week we’ll be moving to the slightly earlier time of 1pm weekdays on Channel 5 in the build up to Christmas! pic.twitter.com/ymCBpFibG7October 27, 2023 See more

Home and Away will return in the New Year on Channel 5

The series is also available to stream on My5