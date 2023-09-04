Home and Away spoilers: Will Kirby Aramoana make peace with ex-boyfriend Theo?

Will Kirby Aramoana agree to a truce with Theo for the sake of the band on Home and Away?

Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) has just revealed she's a pretty good surfer on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Kirby's ex-boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), feels totally thrown.



He had no idea that she knew how to ride the waves!



WHY didn't she say anything when they were together?



But when Theo tries to quiz Kirby about her surfing SECRET, she shuts him down.



They are not together anymore, so their relationship is purely PROFESSIONAL!



With Kirby and Theo about to clash again, their Lyrik bandmate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), steps in to keep the peace.



But how will Kirby react when Remi challenges her about the impact that her relationship break-up is having on the band?



Will Kirby consider making peace with her ex to keep the harmony?



Meanwhile, as Lyrik look ahead to releasing their debut album with a BIG launch event, band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), has some bad news for the band...

Theo is surprised to discover Kirby's surfing secret on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is feeling better after her heart-to-heart with Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) on the beach.



But Marilyn is surprised when Irene immediately invites John Palmer (Shane Withington) over to her beach house for dinner.



But, wait?



Didn't John only just move out of Irene's home and back to his own place, after recovering from his recent health scare?



Both Marilyn and Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) remain curious about whether Irene may have a REAL romantic interest in long-time friend, John!



Will Marilyn manage to find out the truth?

Does Irene have romantic feelings for John on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5