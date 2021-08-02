Home and Away spoilers: Will Leah BREAK-UP with Justin?

Leah is at breaking point over boyfriend Justin and his addiction problems on Home and Away...

It's not looking good for Leah (played by Ada Nicodemou) and her boyfriend Justin (James Stewart) on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Justin has started detoxing at the Morgan house after facing-up to his painkiller addiction.



But it was all too much for Leah when Justin SNAPPED and started trashing the house.



Luckily, Justin's hospital doctor sister Tori (Penny McNamee) and her ex-fiance Christian Green (Ditch Davey) are personally supervising Justin's recovery.



But in the aftermath of the night before, Leah has a BIG decision to make.



She's not sure she can handle anymore drama involving Justin, especially as he has so far refused to get help at a professional rehab centre.



It's about to be make or BREAK for the couple.



WHAT will Leah decide?

Will Justin finally clean-up his act and save his relationship with Leah on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Jasmine Delaney's (Sam Frost) memory loss is still a mystery at Northern District Hospital.



After Jasmine panics and attempts to flee the hospital again, Christian is convinced he missed a vital clue in his original diagnosis of the nurse after she collapsed and slipped into a coma.



After further investigation, Christian concludes that Jasmine is suffering from a form of epilepsy!



But what does this mean for Jasmine's future?



Meanwhile, Christian and Tori enjoy another moment of closeness during the working day.



Despite their bitter bust-up and broken engagement, Christian decides to pluck-up the courage to invite Tori out for dinner.



But is she ready to accept an invitation from the man who cancelled their wedding at the last moment?

Christian and Tori are united as they try to solve the mystery of Jasmine's memory loss on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is enjoying spending time with her brother Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald), who so far does appear to be a changed man.



Kieran is determined to overcome his alcohol addiction and even agrees to stay for lunch at Salt, despite the temptation being around booze.



But Kieran is unexpectedly thrown off guard when Roo reveals their mum Martha (Belinda Giblin) and husband Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) will be returning home to the Bay in a couple of days.



Is Kieran ready to face Martha and Alf again after everything that happened?

Roo has some news for Kieran on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR