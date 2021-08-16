'Home and Away' spoilers: Will Leah Patterson get ARRESTED?

Will Leah Patterson get arrested after copper Cash discovers the truth about the bag of stolen money on Home and Away?

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) can't belive her boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has given her an ultimatum on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Especially after all his bad behaviour during his painkiller addiction!



But Justin's warning hangs over Leah's head and she must decide what to do about the bag of stolen money.



To make matters worse, Justin has been asking copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) hypothetical questions about the money that was stolen by conwoman Susie McAllister.



While Leah and Justin are still disagreeing over what to do, Cash arrives at the Morgan house!



When it is discovered that Leah has been in possession of the bag of money plus Susie's laptop, which she found in murderer Stephen Tennyson's hotel room, Leah discovers she will be ARRESTED!



The murder investigation may be over.



But is Leah now in BIG trouble for handling stolen goods?

Cash arrives at the Morgan house... to ARREST Leah on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Cash discovers the bag of stolen money and laptop have been in Leah's possession on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is back from the city with photographer mentor Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne).



Bella is buzzing about the photo exhibition that she and Emmett are putting on in the city.



But Bella's bubble of happiness is soon burst when she crosses paths with her now ex-boyfriend Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



Nikau is still determined to make amends with Bella after he cheated on her with model agency boss Sienna Blake.



But as far as Bella is concerned they are OVER!



Nikau is devastated as it finally starts to sink in that he has lost the girl he loves...





Nikau is hoping Bella will agree to kiss and make up on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Ziggy supports Bella after she has a run-in with her now ex-boyfriend Nikau on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is pleased to see Emmett back in the Bay.



It looks like there's a chance the pair could pick-up from where they left off.



But little does Mackenzie know, Emmett has just been offered a huge career break working in... New York!

Things are heating up between Mackenzie and Emmett again on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.