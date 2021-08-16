'Home and Away' spoilers: Will Leah Patterson get ARRESTED?
Airs Friday 27 August 2021 at 6.00pm on Channel 5.
Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) can't belive her boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has given her an ultimatum on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Especially after all his bad behaviour during his painkiller addiction!
But Justin's warning hangs over Leah's head and she must decide what to do about the bag of stolen money.
To make matters worse, Justin has been asking copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) hypothetical questions about the money that was stolen by conwoman Susie McAllister.
While Leah and Justin are still disagreeing over what to do, Cash arrives at the Morgan house!
When it is discovered that Leah has been in possession of the bag of money plus Susie's laptop, which she found in murderer Stephen Tennyson's hotel room, Leah discovers she will be ARRESTED!
The murder investigation may be over.
But is Leah now in BIG trouble for handling stolen goods?
Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is back from the city with photographer mentor Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne).
Bella is buzzing about the photo exhibition that she and Emmett are putting on in the city.
But Bella's bubble of happiness is soon burst when she crosses paths with her now ex-boyfriend Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).
Nikau is still determined to make amends with Bella after he cheated on her with model agency boss Sienna Blake.
But as far as Bella is concerned they are OVER!
Nikau is devastated as it finally starts to sink in that he has lost the girl he loves...
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is pleased to see Emmett back in the Bay.
It looks like there's a chance the pair could pick-up from where they left off.
But little does Mackenzie know, Emmett has just been offered a huge career break working in... New York!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.