Home and Away spoilers: Will Levi and Eden RESCUE Abigail?
Airs Friday 18 October 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Levi Fowler (played by Tristan Gorey) is alarmed after receiving an SOS phone call from his younger sister, Abigail (Hailey Pinto), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Drug addict Abigail has got herself into trouble in the city with a guy called Dom (Danny Ball), who she owes drugs money to.
Dom won't let Abigail leave his house until she has settled her debt...
Meanwhile, Levi bumps into his sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), who can tell something is wrong.
Despite their previous family fallout, Levi updates Eden about Abigail.
Eden insists on accompanying Levi to the city to find Abigail...
In the city, Levi and Eden arrive at the address that frightened Abigail told her brother over the phone.
But when Dom answers the door, he denies knowing anyone called Abigail!
Sensing something is WRONG, Levi kicks the front door open and bursts into the house in search of Abigail!
But WHERE is she?
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is worried that her husband Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) garage business could be on the line.
It appears that Leah's mechanic nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), is to blame for failing to fix customer Claudia Salini's (Rachael Carpani) car.
Which resulted in the brakes failing and Claudia having a car accident!
Claudia believes garage boss Justin is trying to cover his tracks and bribe her to keep quiet about the accident.
This can only make matters worse...
Could it be time for Justin and Leah to meet Claudia face-to-face in an attempt to settle the situation?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
