Home and Away spoilers: Will Mackenzie Booth go to prison?

Mackenzie gets ready to face her fate with support from Ziggy and Dean.

A terrified Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) goes to court for her sentencing on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) and Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) were worried that Mackenzie Booth had scarpered ahead of her court sentencing after they woke up to find that she hadn’t been home all night.

But the couple soon discovered she hadn’t gone very far when John Palmer (Shane Withington) told them that he had found Mac passed out at Salt…

As well as being terrified that she will get a prison sentence for arranging the illegal gambling nights at her debt-ridden restaurant, Mackenzie’s still smarting from being dumped by Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) so she spent the night drowning her sorrows with whisky.

After Dean and Ziggy insist that they will be there to support her whatever the outcome, Mackenzie eventually puts on her big-girl pants and heads off to face her fate at court…

Later, there are smiles all round when Mackenzie comes home…

Phew!

Mackenzie’s relieved that she’s managed to evade a prison sentence with a good behaviour bond and a fine, but her troubles are far from over…

She’s still got to find a way to deal with the debts that built up after an insurance claim failed to pay out for the toxic gas leak in the restaurant at Christmas.

Meanwhile, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) is unnerved when she finds a letter from the restaurant owner instructing her to run Salt while she’s in prison.

As the illegal gambling nights were her idea, Felicity feels guilty.

Blaming herself for Mac's run-in with the law, Felicity tells her boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) that she’s the last person deserving of responsibility.

After hearing the good news about Mac, Felicity takes it on herself to solve Mac’s debt problems, while Tane’s wary about getting involved, but Flick’s a girl on a mission and later shows up on Mackenzie’s doorstep with a proposal…

Mackenzie is intrigued, but what exactly is Felicity offering?

Whatever the proposed debt solution is, let’s hope it’s legal this time!

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is eager to find out the result of the TAFE assignment he completed for Theo Poulos (Matt Evans)…

And he’s whooping for joy when Theo reveals that he got a distinction.

However, it doesn’t take long for Justin’s partner Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) to work out what’s going on and she’s fuming!

She can’t believe that Justin allowed Theo to hand in an assignment he didn’t complete himself and demands that he tells the TAFE what he’s done.

Leah insists they need to set an example in honesty for Theo, but what will Justin do?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5