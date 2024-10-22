Home and Away spoilers: Will Mackenzie change her mind about Abigail?
Airs Tuesday 29 October 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is at odds with her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Levi wants his younger sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) to move in with them at the farmhouse.
But Mackenzie is not keen on the idea of recovering drug addict and thief Abigail living under the same roof!
However, after another awkward clash between Mackenzie and Abigail, Levi is pleased when Mackenzie finally has a change of heart.
Mackenzie officially invites Abigail to move in.
But the question is, will unpredictable Abigail accept the invitation?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is not happy about the circumstances surrounding Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Cash Newman's (Nicholas Cartwright) break-up.
After Eden's sudden decision to QUIT her job at Salt to avoid new co-owner Cash, Remi decides to step in and have a word...
Remi challenges Cash about his decision to push Eden away after the death of his sister, Felicity.
Is this really what Cash wants?
After advice from both Remi and Surf Club manager, John Palmer (Shane Withington), Cash reaches an unexpected decision about his future at Salt...
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) wants to get Mali Hudson's (Kyle Shilling) art commendation framed and put on the wall.
However, Kirby is worried about overstepping with her surf shop boss.
Will Mali go for the idea?
Although Mali didn't win the art competition, it seems his talents haven't gone unnoticed...
He is intrigued after receiving a phone call from one of the art competition judges with a SURPRISE offer!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.