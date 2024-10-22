Home and Away spoilers: Will Mackenzie change her mind about Abigail?

Will Mackenzie agree to let Levi's sister Abigail move in on Home and Away?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is at odds with her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Levi wants his younger sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) to move in with them at the farmhouse.



But Mackenzie is not keen on the idea of recovering drug addict and thief Abigail living under the same roof!



However, after another awkward clash between Mackenzie and Abigail, Levi is pleased when Mackenzie finally has a change of heart.



Mackenzie officially invites Abigail to move in.



But the question is, will unpredictable Abigail accept the invitation?



Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is not happy about the circumstances surrounding Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Cash Newman's (Nicholas Cartwright) break-up.



After Eden's sudden decision to QUIT her job at Salt to avoid new co-owner Cash, Remi decides to step in and have a word...



Remi challenges Cash about his decision to push Eden away after the death of his sister, Felicity.



Is this really what Cash wants?



After advice from both Remi and Surf Club manager, John Palmer (Shane Withington), Cash reaches an unexpected decision about his future at Salt...

Will Cash stick around at Salt on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) wants to get Mali Hudson's (Kyle Shilling) art commendation framed and put on the wall.



However, Kirby is worried about overstepping with her surf shop boss.



Will Mali go for the idea?



Although Mali didn't win the art competition, it seems his talents haven't gone unnoticed...



He is intrigued after receiving a phone call from one of the art competition judges with a SURPRISE offer!

Kirby wants to celebrate Mali's artistic talents on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

