Home and Away spoilers: Will Mackenzie DISCHARGE herself from hospital?

Mackenzie decides to ignore doctor's orders... and discharge herself from hospital on Home and Away!

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is still recovering in hospital after her recent life/death SHOCK collapse on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But the normally busy businesswoman is having a hard time adjusting to spending every moment in a hospital bed, not doing very much at all.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Mackenzie is pleased to get a visit from friends, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os).



Former paramedic Xander tries to boost miserable Mackenzie's spirits by telling her everything's looking good, after sneaking a peek at her patient chart.



But little does Xander realise that Mackenzie has taken him on his word.



When Xander returns to visit Mackenzie again, he's alarmed to discover that she has decided to DISCHARGE herself from hospital against doctor's orders!



Has Xander unwittingly jeopardised Mackenzie's recovery with his unofficial diagnosis?

How will Levi react when he discovers Mackenzie has decided to discharge herself on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Something's up with Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is busy working on a new song for band Lyrik, when he notices he has a missed call from girlfriend Bree.



She has left him a worrying sounding voice message...



Remi hurries off to find Bree to find out WHAT is going on.



Will Bree reveal what's troubling her?

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is not amused when he discovers John Palmer (Shane Withington) is planning to launch his own Surf Safety School.

John is going into direct competition with the Surf Club!



Alf tries to convince John to put his stubborn pride aside and return to his former job as Manager of the Surf Club.



Alf even offers to have a word with Simon Henderson (James Lugton), the estate agent who pushed for John's dismissal after he accused John of bullying his son, Banjo.



However, when Alf tries to appeal to Simon to allow John to have his old job back, he is not in a forgiving mood and threatens there will be consequences...

Can Alf help John get his job back at the Surf Club on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5