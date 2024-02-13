Home and Away spoilers: Will Mackenzie DISCHARGE herself from hospital?
Airs Wednesday 21 February 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is still recovering in hospital after her recent life/death SHOCK collapse on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But the normally busy businesswoman is having a hard time adjusting to spending every moment in a hospital bed, not doing very much at all.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Mackenzie is pleased to get a visit from friends, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os).
Former paramedic Xander tries to boost miserable Mackenzie's spirits by telling her everything's looking good, after sneaking a peek at her patient chart.
But little does Xander realise that Mackenzie has taken him on his word.
When Xander returns to visit Mackenzie again, he's alarmed to discover that she has decided to DISCHARGE herself from hospital against doctor's orders!
Has Xander unwittingly jeopardised Mackenzie's recovery with his unofficial diagnosis?
Something's up with Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is busy working on a new song for band Lyrik, when he notices he has a missed call from girlfriend Bree.
She has left him a worrying sounding voice message...
Remi hurries off to find Bree to find out WHAT is going on.
Will Bree reveal what's troubling her?
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is not amused when he discovers John Palmer (Shane Withington) is planning to launch his own Surf Safety School.
John is going into direct competition with the Surf Club!
Alf tries to convince John to put his stubborn pride aside and return to his former job as Manager of the Surf Club.
Alf even offers to have a word with Simon Henderson (James Lugton), the estate agent who pushed for John's dismissal after he accused John of bullying his son, Banjo.
However, when Alf tries to appeal to Simon to allow John to have his old job back, he is not in a forgiving mood and threatens there will be consequences...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.