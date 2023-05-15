Home and Away spoilers: Will Mali Hudson BREAK-UP with Rose?

Mali Hudson sees a different side to girlfriend Rose... and he doesn't like it on Home and Away...

Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) starts to have doubts about his relationship wth cop girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mali can't believe that Rose would prioritise her Police investigation over being a her brother, Xander's (Luke Van Os) hospital bedside.



But Rose is on a mission to catch the culprit who attacked Xander and his paramedic partner, Jamie.



It's clear the couple have different values and Mali starts to wonder if dating a cop was a bad idea!



Will Mali BREAK-UP with Rose?



Meanwhile, Senior Sergeant Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is worried that Rose is too close to the case to see sense.



But she's still determined to do whatever it takes to track down Xander's attacker and put him behind bars...

Since being arrested for assaulting an innocent man, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is expecting the worst.



The garage boss could be facing prison time after attacking a guy he thought had acted inappropriately with his teenage daughter, Ava.



But Justin's girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), is not letting him give-up without a fight.



Leah finds Justin one of the best lawyers in the business.



However, Justin's chances aren't looking good.



It seems the prosecution are determined to make an example of Justin and get him sent to prison...

John Palmer (Shane Withington) and his ex-wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), have some BIG news.



Their son, Jett, is now engaged!



Wanting only the best for Jett, John offers to pay for the wedding.



However, Marilyn is determined to contribute too.



But where on earth is she going to get the money to pay for Jett's wedding?



Marilyn needs a money-making scheme... and FAST!

