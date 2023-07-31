Home and Away spoilers: Will Mali Hudson survive the BOMB EXPLOSION?
Airs Monday 7 August 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) has been knocked off his feet and thrown to the ground after being caught in the BOMB EXPLOSION on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But surfer dude Mali is made of tougher stuff and is soon back on his feet!
He rushes to the assistance of John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker), who managed to escape from John's van just before the bomb-in-the-box detonated.
However, it's not looking good for Roo.
After she is rushed to Nothern District Hospital, Roo tells doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) that she has no feelings in her legs.
As Roo's blood pressure suddenly drops dangerously low, Bree must spring into action to try and save her life...
Meanwhile, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is still reeling from the discovery that she was the intended target of the bomb sent by corrupt cosmetics company, Stunning Organics.
After arriving at the scene of the explosion, it's not long before coppers Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) make a connection between the bomb and the previous threats that Marilyn received.
With both Roo and John's lives on the line, the Police are now investigating a case of ATTEMPTED MURDER!
Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Kate Vella (Ruby Maishman) continues to confide in Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os).
Kate has been allowed to spend time with her stepson, Timothy.
But she's worried about pushing for a formal custody arrangement, given Kate's awkward relationship with Timothy's mum.
After the death of Kate's paramedic husband, Jamie, she realises she has no rights as Timothy's stepmum.
However, Xander doesn't want to see Kate give up the fight and encourages her to find a way to remain in her stepson's life.
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.