Home and Away spoilers: Will Mali Hudson survive the BOMB EXPLOSION?

Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) has been knocked off his feet and thrown to the ground after being caught in the BOMB EXPLOSION on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But surfer dude Mali is made of tougher stuff and is soon back on his feet!



He rushes to the assistance of John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker), who managed to escape from John's van just before the bomb-in-the-box detonated.



However, it's not looking good for Roo.



After she is rushed to Nothern District Hospital, Roo tells doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) that she has no feelings in her legs.



As Roo's blood pressure suddenly drops dangerously low, Bree must spring into action to try and save her life...

Cash arrives at the scene of the bomb explosion on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is still reeling from the discovery that she was the intended target of the bomb sent by corrupt cosmetics company, Stunning Organics.



After arriving at the scene of the explosion, it's not long before coppers Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) make a connection between the bomb and the previous threats that Marilyn received.



With both Roo and John's lives on the line, the Police are now investigating a case of ATTEMPTED MURDER!

Rose is alarmed by what she discovers in the aftermath of the bomb explosion on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Kate Vella (Ruby Maishman) continues to confide in Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os).



Kate has been allowed to spend time with her stepson, Timothy.



But she's worried about pushing for a formal custody arrangement, given Kate's awkward relationship with Timothy's mum.



After the death of Kate's paramedic husband, Jamie, she realises she has no rights as Timothy's stepmum.



However, Xander doesn't want to see Kate give up the fight and encourages her to find a way to remain in her stepson's life.

