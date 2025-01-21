Home and Away spoilers: Will Mali mess-up the photoshoot?
Airs Wednesday January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Will the Manta Ray Boards photoshoot be a disaster on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
As the photoshoot gets underway on the beach, surf shop boss Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) starts to have a full-blown panic attack...
Co-worker Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is oblivious to Mali's misery and continues to strike a pose for the camera!
Camera-shy Mali is desperate for an out, having failed to convince friend Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) to take his place in the limelight.
Can both Kirby and Theo find a way to get Mali to relax before he messes-up a BIG opportunity for his surf shop business?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is on the warpath!
The recently disgraced doctor believes that her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), has been discussing her private business with other folks in Summer Bay.
And the worst part is that it's TRUE!
Remi's betrayal just adds to Bree's current woes and she starts to believe that her medical career may well and truly be over...
But just when it seems that all is lost, someone unexpected comes to Bree's assistance and encourages her to seek some professional help.
WHO?
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is worried about Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).
Without a witness to expose the abuse that teenager Perri suffered at the hands of his violent dad, Carl, Tane fears the trial won't have a good outcome.
This could be Perri's last day of freedom before the trial begins, when Perri stands accused of murdering his dad.
Feeling under pressure, Perri is ready to go on the run again!
Will Tane be able to stop Perri from fleeing and making his situation even worse?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.