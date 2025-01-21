Home and Away spoilers: Will Mali mess-up the photoshoot?

Mali has a panic attack as the big surf shop photoshoot gets underway on Home and Away...

Will the Manta Ray Boards photoshoot be a disaster on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



As the photoshoot gets underway on the beach, surf shop boss Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) starts to have a full-blown panic attack...



Co-worker Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is oblivious to Mali's misery and continues to strike a pose for the camera!



Camera-shy Mali is desperate for an out, having failed to convince friend Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) to take his place in the limelight.



Can both Kirby and Theo find a way to get Mali to relax before he messes-up a BIG opportunity for his surf shop business?

Can Kirby help Mali brave the surf shop photoshoot on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is on the warpath!



The recently disgraced doctor believes that her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), has been discussing her private business with other folks in Summer Bay.



And the worst part is that it's TRUE!



Remi's betrayal just adds to Bree's current woes and she starts to believe that her medical career may well and truly be over...



But just when it seems that all is lost, someone unexpected comes to Bree's assistance and encourages her to seek some professional help.



WHO?

Bree feels betrayed by boyfriend Remi on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is worried about Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).



Without a witness to expose the abuse that teenager Perri suffered at the hands of his violent dad, Carl, Tane fears the trial won't have a good outcome.



This could be Perri's last day of freedom before the trial begins, when Perri stands accused of murdering his dad.



Feeling under pressure, Perri is ready to go on the run again!



Will Tane be able to stop Perri from fleeing and making his situation even worse?

Will Perri do a runner before his trial begins on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

