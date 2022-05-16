Home and Away spoilers: Will Mia Anderson stick around in the Bay?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Tuesday 24 May 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Just when it looked like Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) had reconnected with her daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett)... they have fallen out again on Home and Away! (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Chloe is furious after finding out Mia wants them both to pack their bags and leave Summer Bay, followning the death of Mia's husband, Ari Parata.
Chloe makes it clear she WILL NOT be leaving the Bay!
Instead, she avoids Mia and throws herself into work at the Diner.
But some wise advice from Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) makes Chloe realise she is going to have to face her mum sooner or later.
The pair sit down for a heart-to-heart.
However, there's still tension over what is the best move for both of their futures.
Will Mia start to see things from Chloe's point-of-view, and change her mind about leaving?
Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) is all loved-up after his Hunter Valley getaway with girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).
However, Mackenzie's brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) remains suspicious about her secretive behaviour.
Dean and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) are both surprised to hear Mackenzie is hosting another private function at her restaurant, Salt.
Mackenzie is all dressed-up and claims she's hosting a buck's party.
But are her family and friends getting one step closer to discovering the truth about the illegal gambling happening at Salt?
Elsewhere, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is feeling responsible for the continuing Parata family drama.
Tane's girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) tries to make him see that he's not to blame for the fallout between Mia and Chloe.
With Tane in need of some emotional support, Felicity decides to bail on her role as poker hostess at Salt.
But Felicity's last-minute decision throws Mackenzie into a panic.
What will she do now without her hostess-with-the-most?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
