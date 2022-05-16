Home and Away spoilers: Will Mia Anderson stick around in the Bay?

Just when it looked like Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) had reconnected with her daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett)... they have fallen out again on Home and Away! (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Chloe is furious after finding out Mia wants them both to pack their bags and leave Summer Bay, followning the death of Mia's husband, Ari Parata.



Chloe makes it clear she WILL NOT be leaving the Bay!



Instead, she avoids Mia and throws herself into work at the Diner.



But some wise advice from Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) makes Chloe realise she is going to have to face her mum sooner or later.



The pair sit down for a heart-to-heart.



However, there's still tension over what is the best move for both of their futures.



Will Mia start to see things from Chloe's point-of-view, and change her mind about leaving?

Nikau and Bella check-in with Chloe after her fallout with Mia on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) is all loved-up after his Hunter Valley getaway with girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



However, Mackenzie's brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) remains suspicious about her secretive behaviour.



Dean and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) are both surprised to hear Mackenzie is hosting another private function at her restaurant, Salt.



Mackenzie is all dressed-up and claims she's hosting a buck's party.



But are her family and friends getting one step closer to discovering the truth about the illegal gambling happening at Salt?

Dean and Ziggy bump into loved-up Logan on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is feeling responsible for the continuing Parata family drama.



Tane's girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) tries to make him see that he's not to blame for the fallout between Mia and Chloe.



With Tane in need of some emotional support, Felicity decides to bail on her role as poker hostess at Salt.



But Felicity's last-minute decision throws Mackenzie into a panic.



What will she do now without her hostess-with-the-most?

Felicity wants to be there for her man on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR