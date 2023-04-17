Home and Away spoilers: Will Nikau Parata get back together with Bella?

Is Nikau Parata going to get a second chance for love with his ex-girlfriend Bella on Home and Away?

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is trying to get used to being just good friends with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Although Nikau has finally come clean and admit the REAL reason that he broke-up with Bella over the phone last year, it looks like the beach lifeguard has missed his chance for a romantic reconnection.



Bella, who is back in Summer Bay for a flying visit, is about to depart again and return to New York.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, the emotional pressure of saying goodbye again to everyone is too much for Bella.



So she CANCELS her farewell party!



Nikau jumps to the WRONG conclusion that she is still trying to avoid him.



However, after some meddling from Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington), the ex-couple are brought back together!



But after their romantic reunion, there's a BIG dilemma...



Bella is about to leave again.



So WHAT now?

Bella has a present for Nikau on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Gabe Miller (Akos Armont ) is struggling to process the news that his cancer has returned... and spread.



Refusing to give up on their future together, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) tries to convince her one-time fiance, Gabe, to get a second opinion.



But it doesn't change anything.



Gabe is terminally-ill and he sees no point in going ahead with chemotherapy.



Mackenzie is devastated that Gabe appears to be giving-up so easily and won't fight for survival.



However, one particular Summer Bay resident has personal experience of a cancer battle in the family.



Can they talk some sense into Gabe and convince him not to give-up on both Mackenzie and his life?

WHO gives Gabe some life advice on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5