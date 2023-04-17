Home and Away spoilers: Will Nikau Parata get back together with Bella?
Airs Wednesday 26 April 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is trying to get used to being just good friends with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Although Nikau has finally come clean and admit the REAL reason that he broke-up with Bella over the phone last year, it looks like the beach lifeguard has missed his chance for a romantic reconnection.
Bella, who is back in Summer Bay for a flying visit, is about to depart again and return to New York.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, the emotional pressure of saying goodbye again to everyone is too much for Bella.
So she CANCELS her farewell party!
Nikau jumps to the WRONG conclusion that she is still trying to avoid him.
However, after some meddling from Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington), the ex-couple are brought back together!
But after their romantic reunion, there's a BIG dilemma...
Bella is about to leave again.
So WHAT now?
Gabe Miller (Akos Armont ) is struggling to process the news that his cancer has returned... and spread.
Refusing to give up on their future together, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) tries to convince her one-time fiance, Gabe, to get a second opinion.
But it doesn't change anything.
Gabe is terminally-ill and he sees no point in going ahead with chemotherapy.
Mackenzie is devastated that Gabe appears to be giving-up so easily and won't fight for survival.
However, one particular Summer Bay resident has personal experience of a cancer battle in the family.
Can they talk some sense into Gabe and convince him not to give-up on both Mackenzie and his life?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.