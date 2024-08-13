Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi and Bree get back together?

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) and Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) have both tried to move on with other people since their break-up on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, it's clear to their friends that there is still a romantic spark between them!



When Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) catches-up with friend Bree, she senses the hospital doctor is missing being with ex-boyfriend, Remi.



It doesn't take Kirby long to start plotting with Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) to try and get the ex-couple BACK TOGETHER again!



Kirby and Theo individually invite Bree and Remi to meet for a drink at Salt.



However, at the last minute neither Kirby or Theo show-up, leaving Bree and Remi alone together at the bar!



Will Remi and Bree realise they have been set-up?

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is in for a SHOCK when Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) reports that Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is missing.



Plus, Irene's so-called "friend", Bronte Langford (Stefanie Caccamo), is being investigated for FRAUD!



In the meantime, Dana is still trapped out in the bush, and on the run from Bronte's criminal accomplice Chase (Joshua Mehmet)...



Both Dana's boyfriend, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), and Surf Club manager John Palmer (Shane Withington) have finally realised the terrible truth and are on her trail.



But will they manage to find Dana before Chase catches-up with her?



And when "terminally-ill" Bronte realises her cover story has finally been exposed as FAKE, will she manage to flee Summer Bay with $50,000 belonging to Irene and friend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou)?

Dana hides out from kidnapper Chase on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Con woman Bronte makes a run for it on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

