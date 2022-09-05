Home and Away spoilers: Will Roo Stewart find out Marilyn's GUILTY SECRET?

Roo Stewart can't believe her new tutoring service is off to such a good start... OR is it on Home and Away?

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) has decided to get back into teaching by offering her services as a private tutor on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But she had no idea that there was going to be such a demand for her services!



OR is there?



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Roo is excited to see more tabs from her tutoring poster have been taken.



But little does she know that family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), has been trying to boost Roo's confidence by secretly pulling-off tabs to make Roo look more popular!



However, there's a hitch in the plan.



Nobody has actually called Roo yet to officially book a session.



As Roo starts to wonder what's going on, her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) is startled to catch Marilyn ripping off more tabs!



Caught-in-the-act, will Marilyn admit what she's been up to?



And how will Roo react if she finds out about Marilyn's deception?

Remi has got BIG plans to get Lyrik back out on the road again on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Lyrik are still without a van to trasport their gear to gigs, since lead singer Bob Forsyth QUIT.



The bandmates have pooled some money, and now Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) wants local garage mechanic, Ziggy Astoni's (Sophie Dillman) help in finding the perfect secondhand set of wheels.



Of course, rocker Remi does have an ulterior motive.



He's keen to spend more time with Ziggy, even though he knows Ziggy's boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is still watching him like a hawk!



Dean is annoyed to have Remi buzzing around Ziggy again.



But when Dean tries to shutdown Remi's plan, Ziggy decides she's going to have to meet with Remi in secret to avoid Dean kicking off again.



However, is a SECRET meeting with Remi really the best way to stay for Ziggy to stay in Dean's good books?



Oh well, what Dean doesn't know, won't hurt.



Right??

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5