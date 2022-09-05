Home and Away spoilers: Will Roo Stewart find out Marilyn's GUILTY SECRET?
Airs Friday 16 February 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) has decided to get back into teaching by offering her services as a private tutor on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But she had no idea that there was going to be such a demand for her services!
OR is there?
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Roo is excited to see more tabs from her tutoring poster have been taken.
But little does she know that family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), has been trying to boost Roo's confidence by secretly pulling-off tabs to make Roo look more popular!
However, there's a hitch in the plan.
Nobody has actually called Roo yet to officially book a session.
As Roo starts to wonder what's going on, her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) is startled to catch Marilyn ripping off more tabs!
Caught-in-the-act, will Marilyn admit what she's been up to?
And how will Roo react if she finds out about Marilyn's deception?
Meanwhile, Lyrik are still without a van to trasport their gear to gigs, since lead singer Bob Forsyth QUIT.
The bandmates have pooled some money, and now Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) wants local garage mechanic, Ziggy Astoni's (Sophie Dillman) help in finding the perfect secondhand set of wheels.
Of course, rocker Remi does have an ulterior motive.
He's keen to spend more time with Ziggy, even though he knows Ziggy's boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is still watching him like a hawk!
Dean is annoyed to have Remi buzzing around Ziggy again.
But when Dean tries to shutdown Remi's plan, Ziggy decides she's going to have to meet with Remi in secret to avoid Dean kicking off again.
However, is a SECRET meeting with Remi really the best way to stay for Ziggy to stay in Dean's good books?
Oh well, what Dean doesn't know, won't hurt.
Right??
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.