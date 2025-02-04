Home and Away spoilers: Will Tane and Harper officially get together?

Things are about to take a passionate turn between Tane and Harper on Home and Away!

Things are totally heating-up between Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) and Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) after their kiss on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Harper has had romantic feelings towards Tane since their one-night stand.

And now she is pregnant with their baby!



However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Harper puts the brakes on when Tane wants to take things into the bedroom...



Why?



Tane previously made it clear that he only sees Harper as a friend.



So is he just seeing this as yet another one-night stand?



Or could there really be a future for Tane and Harper as an OFFICIAL couple?



Harper is determined to get some answers and confronts Tane about his true intentions towards her.



Is it possible that Tane is finally ready to move on from his late ex-wife, Felicity Newman, and give love a chance with Harper?

Felicity was previously the love of Tane's life on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is not willing to accept that her friendship with John Palmer (Shane Withington) could be over.



However, Dana has well and truly managed to insult Surf Club boss John by accusing him of discrimination.



As the fallout between the friends continues, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) picks-up on the tension between the two.



Alf is not one to put up with any nonsense and summons both Dana and John to a meeting!



Can Alf convince John and Dana to make amends?

John's feelings remain hurt after lifeguard Dana's accusation of discrimination on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5