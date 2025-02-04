Home and Away spoilers: Will Tane and Harper officially get together?
Airs Monday 10 February 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Things are totally heating-up between Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) and Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) after their kiss on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Harper has had romantic feelings towards Tane since their one-night stand.
And now she is pregnant with their baby!
However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Harper puts the brakes on when Tane wants to take things into the bedroom...
Why?
Tane previously made it clear that he only sees Harper as a friend.
So is he just seeing this as yet another one-night stand?
Or could there really be a future for Tane and Harper as an OFFICIAL couple?
Harper is determined to get some answers and confronts Tane about his true intentions towards her.
Is it possible that Tane is finally ready to move on from his late ex-wife, Felicity Newman, and give love a chance with Harper?
Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is not willing to accept that her friendship with John Palmer (Shane Withington) could be over.
However, Dana has well and truly managed to insult Surf Club boss John by accusing him of discrimination.
As the fallout between the friends continues, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) picks-up on the tension between the two.
Alf is not one to put up with any nonsense and summons both Dana and John to a meeting!
Can Alf convince John and Dana to make amends?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.