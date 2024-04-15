Home and Away spoilers: Will Tane become baby Maia's FOSTER CARER?

Tane refuses to abandon baby Maia and seizes his chance to become her emergency foster carer on Home and Away...

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is refusing to abandon the baby he found on the beach on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So far, nobody has come forward and claimed the baby girl as their own.



But Tane's close friends are starting to worry that he is becoming too attached to the baby.



Does this have anything to do with the fact that Tane's marriage to Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) ended after she DECEIVED him over their plans to start a family together?



Family is everything to Tane.



At the hospital, Tane decides to name the baby girl "Maia" - the Maori word for courage.



When Tane overhears Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) discussing the possibility of finding an EMERGENCY foster carer for the baby, he suddenly has an idea...

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) remains worried about her ex-boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



Theo has clearly fallen under the influence of visiting Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke) and started popping "party pills".



However, Theo believes he's doing just fine.



Especially after acing another music interview while high!



But Valerie's paranoia is starting to kick in about the situation.



Particularly after she sees Kirby talking to policewoman Rose.



Is there a chance Kirby could report Theo and Valerie over the drugs?



Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), who still has no idea what has been going on at the Morgan house, has some good news!



Thanks to an amazing write-up about Theo, the singer/songwriter has now scored another interview with a local radio station!



But as Theo is feeling the comedown after popping his last pill, he instantly panics that he won't be able to handle a LIVE radio interview sober.



Will he score another pill from Valerie so he can feel confident to handle the challenge?

Theo and Valerie clash over the pill-popping on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

