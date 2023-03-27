Home and Away spoilers: Will Tane Parata discover the TRUTH about Felicity's drink problem?
Airs Wednesday 5 April 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is becoming increasingly worried about his fiance, Felicity Newman's (Jacqui Purvis) erratic behaviour on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Felicity has developed a SECRET drinking problem since her near-death experience in a car crash on her wedding day.
As Felicity tries to avoid any further discussion of rearranging a date for the wedding, Tane becomes more frustrated... and takes his anger out on Surf Club manager, John Palmer (Shane Withington), over the Wi-Fi being down!
Nikau confronts his uncle Tane about his angry behaviour.
Tane confides in Nikau about Felicity's mental health struggle since the crash.
But Nikau is about to discover just how bad things have got when he accidentally stumbles upon Felicity's alcohol stash!
Will Nikau tell Tane?
John is under pressure over the unreliable Wi-Fi at the Surf Club.
After his run-in with gym boss Tane, John approaches Surf Club boss, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), about a tech upgrade.
Unfortuately for John, grumpy Alf is not in the mood to talk tech... or anything else with him!
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) talks to Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) about his dilemma over whether or not to take over the running of the Board Shop.
A couple of days a week is OK.
But Mali is not sure he's ready to leave his family in Manteray Point behind and move to Summer Bay permanently.
Mali feels stuck between doing the right thing by his family, but also wanting to help out his Board Shop buddy, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor).
Can Rose help Mali reach a decision?
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) still wants some space from ex-lover, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), after being discharged from hospital.
But Cash doesn't seem to get the message!
Cash's continued presence causes Eden to suddenly have a FLASHBACK to their previous romantic relationship!
But rather than bring about a romantic reunion, the memories send Eden into a downward spiral...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.