Home and Away spoilers: Will Tane Parata discover the TRUTH about Felicity's drink problem?

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is becoming increasingly worried about his fiance, Felicity Newman's (Jacqui Purvis) erratic behaviour on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Felicity has developed a SECRET drinking problem since her near-death experience in a car crash on her wedding day.



As Felicity tries to avoid any further discussion of rearranging a date for the wedding, Tane becomes more frustrated... and takes his anger out on Surf Club manager, John Palmer (Shane Withington), over the Wi-Fi being down!



Nikau confronts his uncle Tane about his angry behaviour.



Tane confides in Nikau about Felicity's mental health struggle since the crash.



But Nikau is about to discover just how bad things have got when he accidentally stumbles upon Felicity's alcohol stash!



Will Nikau tell Tane?

Is Felicity's drink problem about to be exposed on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John is under pressure over the unreliable Wi-Fi at the Surf Club.



After his run-in with gym boss Tane, John approaches Surf Club boss, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), about a tech upgrade.



Unfortuately for John, grumpy Alf is not in the mood to talk tech... or anything else with him!

Tane confronts John over the Surf Club Wi-Fi on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) talks to Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) about his dilemma over whether or not to take over the running of the Board Shop.



A couple of days a week is OK.



But Mali is not sure he's ready to leave his family in Manteray Point behind and move to Summer Bay permanently.



Mali feels stuck between doing the right thing by his family, but also wanting to help out his Board Shop buddy, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor).



Can Rose help Mali reach a decision?

Is Mali ready to take over the running of the Board Shop on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) still wants some space from ex-lover, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), after being discharged from hospital.



But Cash doesn't seem to get the message!



Cash's continued presence causes Eden to suddenly have a FLASHBACK to their previous romantic relationship!



But rather than bring about a romantic reunion, the memories send Eden into a downward spiral...

Cash is warned to stay away from Eden on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

