Home and Away spoilers: Will Theo make a shock confession?
Airs Monday 13 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
It is not looking good for teenager Perri Hayes (played by Cantona Stewart) after his arrest over the death of his abusive dad, Carl, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Perri meets with Jane Lazzari (Charlotte Friels), his new lawyer.
However, Perri's temporary guardian, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), is worried that Jane seems pretty new to legal dealings.
Is she the best person to be representing Perri in court if he is facing possible MURDER charges?
Meanwhile, Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is still convinced that Tane obstructed justice, after finding fugitive Perri hiding out at Summer Bay Auto.
Rose warns Tane that he could be charged with being an accessory to murder!
With his existing criminal record, Tane could be facing up to 20 years in prison...
Horrified by this turn of events, will guilty Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) come clean and admit that he was the one who helped Perri hide at the garage?
Meanwhile, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), are still at odds.
Justin wasn't happy after Leah quickly jumped to the conclusion that he was having an affair with his troubled garage customer, Claudia Salini.
Leah invites friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) over for dinner, who offers to do a tarot card reading for her.
Marilyn pulls an Eight of Wands card.
But WHAT could this card mean for Leah and Justin's marriage?
Is it good... or BAD?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
