Home and Away spoilers: Will Theo Poulos and Kirby get caught KISSING?

Theo Poulos and Kirby sneak off for a SECRET kiss... but is SOMEONE about to catch them on Home and Away?

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) are having to keep their blossoming romance a SECRET on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Theo and Kirby's bandmates, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) have laid down the law.



Bandmates are forbidden to HOOK-UP with each other, after Kirby's past relationship with Lyrik's ex-lead singer, Bob Forsyth.



However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Theo and Kirby cannot resist each other... and are in danger of being caught in the act!



The band throw a backyard celebration after local garage boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) presents Lyrik with a replacement tour van.



Caught-up-in-the-moment, Theo and Kirby sneak outside for a SECRET KISS... and are almost sprung by Eden!



Theo and Kirby go back to the empty Morgan house for some privacy.



But after spending the night together, are the secret lovers about to be discovered by Theo's aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her boyfriend, Justin?

Tane with girlfriend Felicity on Home and Away.

Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) troubles continue when he discovers he is under suspicion by the Surf Club, after his involvement with the biker gang.



Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington), warns gym boss Tane that the committee is considering NOT renewing the Summer Bay Fit lease while the gym remains under Tane's management.



Tane cannot reveal that he turned police informant to help bring down the biker gang.



So he cannot defend himself against the accusations and local gossip.



How can Tane save his gym when he can't clear his name?



Meanwhile, Tane's nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), whose own reputation has been on the line because of all the biker gang drama, decides he needs to get away for a while.



But WHERE is Nikau planning to go?



Nikau is planning a trip on Home and Away.

