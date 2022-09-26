Home and Away spoilers: Will Theo Poulos KISS another woman?
Airs Friday 7 October 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) have sworn Justin Morgan (James Stewart) to secrecey about their romance on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
They don't want their Lyrik bandmates, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), to find out they have broken the rules by hooking-up.
However, the sexual chemistry between secret lovers, Theo and Kirby, doesn't go unnoticed by Salt boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).
Mackenzie shares her suspicions with Remi.
But Remi is confident that Kirby wouldn't lie to them about such a matter.
After all, Kirby was previously in a DOOMED relationship with the band's ex-lead singer, Bob Forsyth, which caused a whole lot of drama when Bob QUIT!
Mackenzie and Remi set a friendly bet on whether there's something SEXY going on between Theo and Kirby!
And when Remi notices the awkwardness between Theo and Kirby, his suspicions are raised...
Testing the waters, Remi encourages Theo to flirt with another woman, Jane (Sabrina Kirkham), who is in attendance at the band's latest gig at Salt.
But Theo is thrown when Kirby joins Remi and actively pushes him to kiss another woman!
WHAT is going on?
Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is worried that his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), is upset that she has missed out on her big surfing dreams.
Is he holding her back with their life together in the Bay?
Not wanting to see Ziggy sacrifice her dreams because of him, he encourages her to enter an upcoming surf competition.
Ziggy could not be more excited and temporarily packs her bags and surf boards to go in search of some serious surf action.
Go, Ziggy!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.