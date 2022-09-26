Home and Away spoilers: Will Theo Poulos KISS another woman?

How far will Theo Poulos go to keep his romance a secret from his bandmates on Home and Away?

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) have sworn Justin Morgan (James Stewart) to secrecey about their romance on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



They don't want their Lyrik bandmates, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), to find out they have broken the rules by hooking-up.



However, the sexual chemistry between secret lovers, Theo and Kirby, doesn't go unnoticed by Salt boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



Mackenzie shares her suspicions with Remi.



But Remi is confident that Kirby wouldn't lie to them about such a matter.



After all, Kirby was previously in a DOOMED relationship with the band's ex-lead singer, Bob Forsyth, which caused a whole lot of drama when Bob QUIT!



Mackenzie and Remi set a friendly bet on whether there's something SEXY going on between Theo and Kirby!



And when Remi notices the awkwardness between Theo and Kirby, his suspicions are raised...



Testing the waters, Remi encourages Theo to flirt with another woman, Jane (Sabrina Kirkham), who is in attendance at the band's latest gig at Salt.



But Theo is thrown when Kirby joins Remi and actively pushes him to kiss another woman!



WHAT is going on?

Will Theo cheat on Kirby with another woman on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is worried that his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), is upset that she has missed out on her big surfing dreams.



Is he holding her back with their life together in the Bay?



Not wanting to see Ziggy sacrifice her dreams because of him, he encourages her to enter an upcoming surf competition.



Ziggy could not be more excited and temporarily packs her bags and surf boards to go in search of some serious surf action.



Go, Ziggy!

Dean knows he must support Ziggy's surfing dream on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

