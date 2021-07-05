'Home and Away' spoilers: Will Tori and Christian BREAK-UP?

Things are not going well for Tori and Christian on Home and Away.

Tori and Christian should be off on their honeymoon right now on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But instead, the couple are in crisis after Christian called-off their wedding at the last moment.

Things are frosty between Tori and Christian on the personal and professional front. Tori is annoyed about the connection between Christian and hospital patient Rachel Young (Marny Kennedy) and wishes Christian would pay her as much attention!



But when the pair finally get together for a heart-to-heart about what's happening with their relationship, Tori doesn't exactly hear what she was hoping for. Instead, Christian announces he is moving out of the Morgan house to give Tori some space!

Could this be the beginning of the end for Tori and Christian?

Are Tori and Christian one-step closer to breaking-up on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is under pressure from model agency boss Sienna Blake (Rose Riley) to boost his social media following.



Nikau calls model Allegra Freeman (Laura McDonald) for help boosting his social media account, but instead BOTH Allegra and Sienna rock up in Summer Bay again, with Sienna taking charge.

Nikau needs a favour from Allegra on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Sienna decides a pool party at the Parata house could be the perfect backdrop for a mini photoshoot that model Nikau can then post online.

But when Sienna tries to send Nikau's girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and photographer Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne) packing so she can make plans for the party, Bella is NOT pleased.

Bella is getting annoyed with Nikau's behaviour on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Bella is worried that Nikau is getting carried away with all his fake posing for social media, especially because she knows her boyfriend is not really like that.

But as the couple argue, they are unaware that scheming Sienna is eavesdropping on their every word...

Sneaky Sienna listens in on an argument between Bella and Nikau on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR