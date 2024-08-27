Home and Away spoilers: Will Xander DROWN?

It's not looking good for Xander after a SHOCK surfing accident on Home and Away...

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) is still reeling after being dumped by his girlfriend, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Dana is still angry that Xander didn't believe her when she first tried to warn folks about con woman, Bronte Langford.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Xander decides to hit the surf to escape his love troubles.



However, DISASTER strikes when Xander takes a knock to the head and starts to drown...



Luckily, beach lifeguard Dana and surfing Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) are soon on the scene and attempt to revive unconscious Xander.



After being taken to hospital, Xander is given the all-clear by doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



That is until Xander suddenly realises he's got no feeling in his legs...



Could Xander have been left paralysed?

Disaster strikes for Xander after a surf accident on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is in a spin over the discovery she is pregnant!



But can she find the right moment to break the news to Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) that he is going to be a dad, following their recent one-night stand?



Tane is too preoccupied with trying to help troubled teenager, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).

Perri has gone missing again after coming clean to Tane and social worker Harper about his abusive dad.



Tane is worried that Perri may have gone home again and could be in DANGER from his angry dad...

Harper has some BIG news to tell Tane on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5