Home and Away spoilers: Will Xander DROWN?
Airs Monday 2 September 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) is still reeling after being dumped by his girlfriend, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Dana is still angry that Xander didn't believe her when she first tried to warn folks about con woman, Bronte Langford.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Xander decides to hit the surf to escape his love troubles.
However, DISASTER strikes when Xander takes a knock to the head and starts to drown...
Luckily, beach lifeguard Dana and surfing Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) are soon on the scene and attempt to revive unconscious Xander.
After being taken to hospital, Xander is given the all-clear by doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
That is until Xander suddenly realises he's got no feeling in his legs...
Could Xander have been left paralysed?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Meanwhile, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is in a spin over the discovery she is pregnant!
But can she find the right moment to break the news to Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) that he is going to be a dad, following their recent one-night stand?
Tane is too preoccupied with trying to help troubled teenager, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).
Perri has gone missing again after coming clean to Tane and social worker Harper about his abusive dad.
Tane is worried that Perri may have gone home again and could be in DANGER from his angry dad...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.