Home and Away spoilers: Xander Delaney CLASHES with sister Rose!

Xander Delaney wants to attend his ambulance partner Jamie's funeral... but Rose disagrees on Home and Away.

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) returns home after being discharged from hospital on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Xander is still haunted by the death of his paramedic partner, Jamie's death, after they were recently ambushed by violent thugs.



Xander has survivor's guilt and is determined to attend Jamie's funeral.



However, Xander's sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), doesn't think that is a good idea.

The emotional upset of the funeral could jeopardise Xander's own recovery.



Xander is furious when he discovers Rose has kept the details of Jamie's funeral a secret and she refuses to drive him there.



So Xander turns to help from another Summer Bay resident.



But will this person find themselves caught in the clash between the squabbling siblings?

Rose disagrees with Xander's decision to attend Jamie's funeral on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) begins his counselling for anger management, following the judge's decision at the court hearing.



But it doesn't get off to a great start when he immediately snaps at his counsellor, Amanda (Alex Malone).



Justin remains sceptical that therapy can help him with his long-time anger issues.



Can he be convinced to give both Amanda and the therapy sessions a chance?

Justin narrowly avoided a prison sentence after attacking INNOCENT surfer Conor on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) confronts her ex-husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington), convinced that he placed the “pity order” of Stunning Organics sunscreen for the Surf Club.



But John denies all knowledge.

So if John didn't place the bulk order, then WHO did?

WHO placed a bulk order for Stunning Organics skincare products on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5