Home and Away spoilers: Xander Delaney CLASHES with sister Rose!
Airs Thursday 8 June 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) returns home after being discharged from hospital on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But Xander is still haunted by the death of his paramedic partner, Jamie's death, after they were recently ambushed by violent thugs.
Xander has survivor's guilt and is determined to attend Jamie's funeral.
However, Xander's sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), doesn't think that is a good idea.
The emotional upset of the funeral could jeopardise Xander's own recovery.
Xander is furious when he discovers Rose has kept the details of Jamie's funeral a secret and she refuses to drive him there.
So Xander turns to help from another Summer Bay resident.
But will this person find themselves caught in the clash between the squabbling siblings?
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) begins his counselling for anger management, following the judge's decision at the court hearing.
But it doesn't get off to a great start when he immediately snaps at his counsellor, Amanda (Alex Malone).
Justin remains sceptical that therapy can help him with his long-time anger issues.
Can he be convinced to give both Amanda and the therapy sessions a chance?
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) confronts her ex-husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington), convinced that he placed the “pity order” of Stunning Organics sunscreen for the Surf Club.
But John denies all knowledge.
So if John didn't place the bulk order, then WHO did?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
