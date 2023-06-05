Home and Away spoilers: Xander Delaney COLLAPSES on the beach!

Has Xander Delaney pushed himself too far on Home and Away?

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) is desperate for some freedom after recent SHOCK events on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Xander soon pays the price for his premature surfing adventure...



Xander is still in pain from his surgical wound.



On the beach, Xander suddenly collapses in pain, clutching his side!



Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) races to the rescue.



But has Xander pushed himself too far?

Mali races to the rescue after Xander collapses in pain on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) gets the devastating phone call she was dreading...



Her one-time fiance, Gabe Miller, has died...



Gabe abandoned Mackenzie and fled from Summer Bay after discovering his cancer had returned.



Luckily in her time of need, new housemate Mali steps-up to support Mackenzie.

Mali supports Mackenzie after she receives some DEVASTATING news on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) struggles to keep a lid on his anger, when petty thief, Robbie Carpenter (Lachlan Engeler), tries to recruit him into stealing from the house they are cleaning-up during their community service!



Will Justin tip-off copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) about Robbie's behaviour?



Or will that just make the situation with Robbie worse?

Justin continues to clash with thief Robbie during community service on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) suspicions about Kahu (Jordi Webber) increase after his cousin's request for a loan of $1500.



Tane suspects he's being taken for a ride and Kahu is up to no good!



However, eager to show her support for her husband Tane's family, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) tries to convince him to give Kahu a chance.



Will Tane agree to give Kahu the money?

Felicity tries to convince Tane to give Kahu a chance on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5