Home and Away spoilers: Xander Delaney reports Millie to the police...

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) has decided to do the right thing and report lying lawyer, Millie (guest star Zara Zoe), to the police on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Xander sits down with his policewoman sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), and Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) to make a statement against Millie.



Xander reveals that Millie was responsible for the car crash that killed her best friend, Jo.



But she's worried about her legal career and reputation, and is now trying to cover her tracks and blame the car collision on doctor Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner).



When Rose discovers that Millie is also blackmailing Xander over the AVO that was taken out against him in the past, she is not happy...



So when Millie is brought in for questioning about the accident, it's not long before Rose loses her cool and directly confronts Millie about her behaviour.



But Rose's unprofessional conduct lands her in BIG trouble with Cash... and suddenly makes things worse for Xander after Millie claims Xander has been harrassing her...

Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is back in the Bay after a quick trip to the city to sort out her passport.



Bella can't wait to hit the streets of New York with her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), when she starts her new job as assistant to photographer, Emmett Ellison (Jamie Robbie Reyne).



But Bella is in for a BIG disappointment when Nikau breaks the news that he's not going to the Big Apple with her!



Bella is in disbelief as Nikau reveals he wants to stay in Summer Bay and focus on his new job as a lifesaver at the Surf Club.



An emotional Bella fears she won't be able to make the move without Nikau by her side.



Will she change her mind about accepting Emmett's job offer?

Elsewhere in the Bay, Logan has some explaining to do after his drunken outburst at his ex-girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



Logan is still feeling paranoid about the connection between Mackenzie and her ex-lover, Emmett.



But friend Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) encourages the doctor to sober-up and make amends with Mackenzie.



However, after all the recent tension between them, is there really any way back for Mackenzie and Logan?

