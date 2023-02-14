Home and Away spoilers: Xander Delaney warns sister Rose to BACK OFF!

Just as Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) has rekindled his romance with Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri), his sister Rose (Kirsty Marillier) seems determined to SABOTAGE it on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Rose reckons her brother is making a BIG mistake getting involved with local gym trainer, Stacey again.



Stacey has previously made it clear that she doesn't believe in monogamy and is not a ONE man woman.



However, Stacey has agreed to try being Xander's EXCLUSIVE girlfriend.



But even so, Rose suspects it won't be long before Stacey's eye starts to wander again...



To prove it, policewoman Rose has done some digging and discovered that Stacey's Smouldr profile is still active on the dating app.



Xander warns Rose to stop interfering with his personal life.



But will the paramedic follow-up on Rose's suspicions?



While out for dinner with Stacey, Xander decides to sneak a peek at her phone.



Unfortunately, Stacey catches him in the act!



Will Xander be able to explain the reason behind his snooping?



Or are he and Stacey about to call it quits again?

Is Xander about to mess things up with Stacey on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is getting fed-up with hiding out in her motel room.



She may not know what her violent husband, Jacob (Alex Williams), is planning but she's damned if she's going to be the frightened victim any longer.



Unable to play the waiting game any longer, Bree decides to take charge and move on with her life.



She boldly announces she's going to file for divorce from Jacob and finally go public with secret lover, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



But just when it looks like Bree is going to get her happy ending, someone unwelcome returns to Summer Bay...

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) are thrilled after the MYSTERY $5,000 donation.



Now the ladies can officially set the wheels in motion for a new community food truck.



However, Marilyn is determined to find out WHO the mystery donor is!



Will the Good Samaritan be unmasked?

Did John Palmer (Shane Withington) have anything to do with the MYSTERY donation of money on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

