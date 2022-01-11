'Home and Away' spoilers: Ziggy and Dean are all LOVED-UP!

Ziggy and Dean lay their feelings on the line for each other on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It was an emotional struggle for Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) and Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) to get back together last year.



But now the couple are facing the continuing challenge of Dean's recovery from that cliffhanger car crash.



Plus, the surfer dude's fears that he is not yet ready to get physical with Ziggy in the bedroom.



Trouble is, there's a whole lot of unresolved sexual tension between the pair.



And they can't seem to keep their hands off each other either.



Dean finally admits to Ziggy how much he misses being with her intimately.



To Dean's relief, Ziggy is prepared to be patient and focus on his recovery.



When the time is right, the loved-up couple vow to be there for each other.

Theo took a fancy to Chloe soon after he arrived in Summer Bay last year on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has had an eye on Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) since he first arrived in Summer Bay last year.



The cheeky lad didn't even let the fact that Chloe was then dating Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) stop him from flirting with her at every turn.



But now that Chloe and Ryder have broken-up, does this mean the coast is clear for Theo to make a move on her?



The trio get together for another money-making online prank.



This time it's Theo versus Ryder in a chilli-eating challenge.



Ryder is determined to beat Theo.



But his competitiveness gets the better of him.



After stuffing his face with chillies, it all backfires and Ryder rushes to the bathroom to be sick!



Theo is thrilled to be the winner.



But even better, he seizes his chance to kiss Chloe while they are alone!



How will Chloe respond?

Marilyn has been a changed woman since she woke from her coma on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Elsewhere, the new Marilyn (Emily Symons) is still giving the locals cause for concern.



After ordering a Bloody Mary at Salt, vegetarian Marilyn decides she's in the mood for a beef burger at the Diner!



Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) are both alarmed as Marilyn scoffs the burger.



They have never seen her eat meat before!



Worried about Marilyn's change in personality, Irene comes up with a plan that will allow her to keep a close eye on Marilyn at all times.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR