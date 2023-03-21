Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni and Dean return home with Baby Thompson!
Airs Tuesday 28 March 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) and Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) return to the farmhouse with the new addition to their family on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Dean's mum, Karen (Georgia Adamson), has gone above and beyond to prepare for their homecoming.
Karen even volunteers to get out-of-the-way and give the young family some space to settle.
Ziggy and Dean are SHOCKED!
WHO is this kind and considerate woman and what has she done with the REAL Karen Thompson!
While the good news about Ziggy and Dean's baby gets around the Bay, the new parents start to face the reality of naps, baths... and sleepless nights.
And it's not long before Ziggy starts to feel out-of-her-depth, unsure about her new role as a mum...
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is still refusing to seek medical attention after further injuring his damaged hand.
So Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) takes matters into her own hands and arranges for hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), to make a house call.
Remi is thrown when ex-lover, Bree, arrives on the doorstep.
Is there a chance that she is there to reconnect and rekindle their romance?
Bree claims she's only there to check his injured hand.
But when Bree takes Remi's hand in hers, it quickly becomes clear there's still an intimate spark between them...
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is feeling frustrated with still being stuck in hospital after waking from her coma.
But there's still a MYSTERY to be solved.
WHY does Eden no longer have any memory of her romantic history with Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright)?
Cash was all-set to declare his true feelings for Eden.
But now it looks like he may have missed his chance.
What if Eden NEVER remembers what previously happened between them?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.