Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni and Dean return home with Baby Thompson!

Ziggy Astoni starts to feel out of her depth with motherhood on Home and Away...

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) and Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) return to the farmhouse with the new addition to their family on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Dean's mum, Karen (Georgia Adamson), has gone above and beyond to prepare for their homecoming.



Karen even volunteers to get out-of-the-way and give the young family some space to settle.



Ziggy and Dean are SHOCKED!



WHO is this kind and considerate woman and what has she done with the REAL Karen Thompson!



While the good news about Ziggy and Dean's baby gets around the Bay, the new parents start to face the reality of naps, baths... and sleepless nights.



And it's not long before Ziggy starts to feel out-of-her-depth, unsure about her new role as a mum...

Karen is there to help new parents Ziggy and Dean on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is still refusing to seek medical attention after further injuring his damaged hand.



So Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) takes matters into her own hands and arranges for hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), to make a house call.



Remi is thrown when ex-lover, Bree, arrives on the doorstep.



Is there a chance that she is there to reconnect and rekindle their romance?



Bree claims she's only there to check his injured hand.



But when Bree takes Remi's hand in hers, it quickly becomes clear there's still an intimate spark between them...

Bree makes a house call to help Remi on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is feeling frustrated with still being stuck in hospital after waking from her coma.



But there's still a MYSTERY to be solved.



WHY does Eden no longer have any memory of her romantic history with Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright)?



Cash was all-set to declare his true feelings for Eden.



But now it looks like he may have missed his chance.



What if Eden NEVER remembers what previously happened between them?

Eden has no memory of her previous romance with Cash on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

