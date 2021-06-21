'Home and Away' spoilers: Ziggy Astoni gets SACKED!
Airs Thursday 1 July 2021 at 6.00pm on Channel 5.
Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) has a score to settle with Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Justin is not happy that his garage employee Ziggy spilled the beans about his erratic behaviour to his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).
So now Leah has discovered the terrible truth about Justin's painkiller addiction and things get heated at the Morgan house when Justin thinks Leah is accusing him of being a drug addict just like his brother Brody.
Justin attempts to prove to Leah that he is not addicted and appears to wash all his medication down the kitchen sink, however, he is later seen desperately trying to retrieve the pills.
Meanwhile, Ziggy is down at the beach minding her own business when she encounters Justin. He takes his frustrations out on mechanic Ziggy and SACKS her from her job!
Meanwhile, Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) returns to the Bay. The builder is helping John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Leah gather the information that could help catch runaway conwoman Susie McAllister.
Stephen's return is a welcome distraction for Leah and John decides to hire the services of a private investigator.
Elsewhere, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is worried about her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) after his dizzy spell down on the beach, but Alf brushes off the concerns of both Roo and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and goes about his business as usual.
However, is Alf secretly struggling to keep up with everything?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
- Alf Stewart - Ray Meagher
- Roo Stewart - Georgie Parker
- Leah Patterson-Baker - Ada Nicodemou
- Ziggy Astoni - Sophie Dillman
- Tori Morgan - Penny McNamee
- Justin Morgan - James Stewart
- Dean Thompson - Patrick O'Connor
- Mackenzie Booth - Emily Weir
- Ryder Jackson - Lukas Radovich
- Chloe Anderson - Sam Barrett
- Christian Green - Ditch Davey
