'Home and Away' spoilers: Ziggy Astoni gets SACKED!

Ziggy Astoni is still worried about her boss Justin's erratic behaviour on Home and Away. But Ziggy is in for a SHOCK when Justin fires her from the garage!

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) has a score to settle with Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Justin is not happy that his garage employee Ziggy spilled the beans about his erratic behaviour to his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



So now Leah has discovered the terrible truth about Justin's painkiller addiction and things get heated at the Morgan house when Justin thinks Leah is accusing him of being a drug addict just like his brother Brody.



Justin attempts to prove to Leah that he is not addicted and appears to wash all his medication down the kitchen sink, however, he is later seen desperately trying to retrieve the pills.



Meanwhile, Ziggy is down at the beach minding her own business when she encounters Justin. He takes his frustrations out on mechanic Ziggy and SACKS her from her job!

Leah flees from the Morgan house in tears after Justin flips out again on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) returns to the Bay. The builder is helping John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Leah gather the information that could help catch runaway conwoman Susie McAllister.



Stephen's return is a welcome distraction for Leah and John decides to hire the services of a private investigator.

Stephen returns to the Bay with more information about conwoman Susie on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is worried about her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) after his dizzy spell down on the beach, but Alf brushes off the concerns of both Roo and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and goes about his business as usual.

However, is Alf secretly struggling to keep up with everything?

Alf insists everything is OK on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR