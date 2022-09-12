Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni gets TRAPPED with Remi!
Airs Monday 19 September 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5. (* All programmes are currently subject to change due to news coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II)
Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) hits the road with rocker Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) to go and buy a secondhand van for his band, Lyrik, on Home and Away (1:45pm - Channel 5)*
(* All programmes are currently subject to change due to news coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. See our TV Guide for the latest listings).
It's sort of a TOP SECRET mission since Ziggy's boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), is not too happy about the flirty vibes that Remi keeps sending Ziggy's way.
But what Dean doesn't know won't hurt him, right?
Ziggy makes it clear it's just STRICTLY BUSINESS between her and Remi.
But her friendly warning doesn't seem to dampen Remi's spirits.
Things are going well, until garage mechanic Ziggy and Remi realise the van seller has just sold them a dodgy vehicle that is about to breakdown!
Annoyed, the friends drive back to confront the seller.
But things take an alarming turn when the seller manages to lock Ziggy and Remi inside a shed and then steals Ziggy's car!
Ziggy and Remi are well and truly TRAPPED!
Back in the Bay, garage boss Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is wondering where employee, Ziggy, has got to.
He can't reach her on her phone.
But when Justin asks Dean where Ziggy might be, the surfer dude realises Ziggy lied to him about going to meet a client for Justin.
Dean suspects his sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), might know something about Ziggy's whereabouts.
Mackenzie eventually caves under pressure and admits that Ziggy has gone to help Remi buy a van for the band.
Dean reels from Ziggy's LIE...
Elsewhere in the Bay, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is in for a SURPRISE when Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) admits she's been secretly "stealing" the info tabs from Roo's tutoring flyer to make her look popular.
Roo is shocked and humiliated.
Did Marilyn think Roo couldn't handle the rejection?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
