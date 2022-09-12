Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni gets TRAPPED with Remi!

Things take an unexpected turn for Ziggy Astoni when she teams-up with Remy to buy a secondhand van on Home and Away!

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) hits the road with rocker Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) to go and buy a secondhand van for his band, Lyrik, on Home and Away (1:45pm - Channel 5)*



It's sort of a TOP SECRET mission since Ziggy's boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), is not too happy about the flirty vibes that Remi keeps sending Ziggy's way.



But what Dean doesn't know won't hurt him, right?



Ziggy makes it clear it's just STRICTLY BUSINESS between her and Remi.



But her friendly warning doesn't seem to dampen Remi's spirits.



Things are going well, until garage mechanic Ziggy and Remi realise the van seller has just sold them a dodgy vehicle that is about to breakdown!



Annoyed, the friends drive back to confront the seller.



But things take an alarming turn when the seller manages to lock Ziggy and Remi inside a shed and then steals Ziggy's car!



Ziggy and Remi are well and truly TRAPPED!



Ziggy and Remi get conned and trapped by a dodgy seller on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Back in the Bay, garage boss Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is wondering where employee, Ziggy, has got to.



He can't reach her on her phone.



But when Justin asks Dean where Ziggy might be, the surfer dude realises Ziggy lied to him about going to meet a client for Justin.



Dean suspects his sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), might know something about Ziggy's whereabouts.



Mackenzie eventually caves under pressure and admits that Ziggy has gone to help Remi buy a van for the band.



Dean reels from Ziggy's LIE...

Dean is not keen on his girlfriend Ziggy being around rocker Remi on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere in the Bay, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is in for a SURPRISE when Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) admits she's been secretly "stealing" the info tabs from Roo's tutoring flyer to make her look popular.



Roo is shocked and humiliated.



Did Marilyn think Roo couldn't handle the rejection?

Roo discovers the truth about WHO has been helping her new tutoring business get off the ground on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

