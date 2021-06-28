'Home and Away' spoilers: Ziggy Astoni wants her job back!

Ziggy Astoni confronts garage boss Justin about the reason he sacked her. Will she talk Justin into getting her job back?

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) has not managed to find a new job since she got sacked from Summer Bay Auto on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Ziggy still doesn't really understand WHY garage boss Justin Morgan (James Stewart) sacked her so suddenly.



After a heart-to-heart with Justin's girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), Ziggy decides she's going to fight for her rights, so the mechanic storms over to the garage to confront Justin her former boss over the way he treated her.

Ziggy demands to know why Justin fired her and drops the bombshell that she wants her job back! Will Justin give into Ziggy's demands?

How will Justin react when angry Ziggy confronts him at the garage on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) seeks advice from his uncle Tane (Ethan Browne) on how to get super-fit before his next modeling photoshoot.



Nikau wastes no time in buying a set of kettlebells to work out at home with, but when Tane discovers Nikau has also been pushing himself at the gym, he warns him of the dangers of not giving his body proper rest.



However, the words of model agency boss Sienna Blake (Rose Riley) are still weighing heavily on Nikau's mind, so he continues to secretly push himself towards getting a "better" body.

Is Nikau getting obsessed with working out on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere in the Bay, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is starting to struggle with the amount of work that needs doing at the Bait Shop.



But Roo is determined to hang in there since she has vowed to ease her dad Alf's (Ray Meagher) workload. However, is Roo slowly getting out of her depth?

Roo didn't realise working at the Bait Shop was going to involve so much hard work on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Leah, John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) set a trap for conwoman Susie McAllister.



They arrange for Susie's ex John to meet her at a designated time and place the next day.



Are the trio one step closer to catching fake estate agent Susie, who ran off with a load of their money?

Leah, John, and Stephen set a trap for scheming Susie on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

