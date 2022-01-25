'Neighbours' spoilers: Baby Abigail is rushed to hospital...

Leo Tanaka (played by Tim Kano) is in a terrible panic after his baby daughter, Abigail's accident at Number 32 on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Leo's doctor brother, David (Takaya Honda) takes charge of the emergency situation and baby Abigail is rushed to Erinsborough Hospital.



Leo is consumed with guilt and fear as he waits for further news about Abigail.



If only he had been keeping a closer eye on the baby.



David and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) realise it's another sign that Leo is struggling to cope with both fatherhood and running his winery in the aftermath of his girlfriend, Britney's death.



Is Leo almost at breaking point?

WHAT does Levi find out about Freya on today's episode of Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Romantic sparks seem to be flying between Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and new-gal-in-town, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts).



So far, Freya has mostly been grilling policeman Levi about his past, while keeping an air of mystery about herself.



However, when Freya joins Levi and some of the neighbours for a classic Ramsay Street cricket match, Levi makes a SURPRISE discovery!



Ned Willis (Ben Hall) lets slip about a previous conversation he had with Freya, about the reason she came to Erinsborough in the first place.



But when Levi pushes Freya for further info, she seems rather too quick to change the subject!



Is Freya spinning a whole lot of lies to everyone around her?

Toadie supports stressed-out Amy on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is having a difficult time.



She's lost her job as manager of The Flamingo Bar after it was wrecked in the recent storm.



And just when she was ready to get her new food truck business up and running, Amy collapsed in pain and was rushed to hospital...



On top of all that, her teenage daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) is proving to be a whole LOT of trouble!



Luckily, Amy's long-time friend, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) comes to the rescue just as stressed-out Amy is ready to have an emotional meltdown.



Can Toadie find a way to help out Amy in her time of need?

