Neighbours spoilers: Harlow Robinson can’t resist Ned Willis!

Harlow and Ned give in to temptation.

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) admits her true feelings to Ned Willis (Ben Hall) in Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Amy and her daughter Zara get ready for Fashion Week!

As Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) prepares for her Fashion Week debut, it’s Ned whose stress levels are sky-high as she has him running about doing jobs.

Ned's stress levels are sky-high!

Although Harlow has broken up with Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall), the pair are still going to be models in Amy’s show and they are standing by as Ned gets things ready for the big night.

When Corey spots the way Harlow looks at Ned, he encourages her to tell him how she feels…

Corey knows Harlow still has a thing for Ned.

What Harlow doesn’t realise is that Corey is on a mission to draw her into The Order, the weird cult that her mum Prue (Denise Van Outen) was once involved in, and getting her together with Ned is part of the plan.

Harlow reveals her true feeling for Ned.

Oblivious to Corey’s cunning, Harlow decides to bite the bullet and talk to Ned.

Finding him in a quiet place backstage, Harlow tells Ned that she can’t stop thinking about him and it turns out the feeling is mutual!

Unable to resist their undeniable attraction, the pair end up sharing a passionate kiss!

Harlow and Ned kiss!

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is excited to be part of Fashion Week, but it means having to bail on her commitments at uni.

Mackenzie's putting Fashion Week before her studies.

Mackenzie’s boyfriend Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) isn’t impressed and reckons that she got her priorities all wrong, which leads to a falling out.

Will they be able to work it out?

Hendrix thinks Mackenzie's got her priorities all wrong.

After Karl (Alan Fletcher) invested their retirement fund in Montana Marcel’s (Tammin Sursok) cosmetics line, his wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) is hoping to get the money back but the businesswoman keeps giving her a swerve.

Susan tries to get Montana to arrange a meeting.

An exasperated Susan has had enough of Montana's excuses!

Eventually, Karl speaks to Montana and insists that she sets up a meeting.

Karl insists that Montana sets up a meeting.

Later, it looks like Karl’s made a breakthrough when Montana sends them a VIP Fashion Week package.

The Kennedys receive a VIP package from Montana.

Karl reckons that this is a good sign and that a life of luxury awaits, while Susan decides to reserve judgement for now…

But what neither of them realise is that they’re heading for a terrible fall.

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5