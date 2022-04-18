Neighbours spoilers: Harlow Robinson can’t resist Ned Willis!
By Michael Darling published
Airs Friday 29 April 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) admits her true feelings to Ned Willis (Ben Hall) in Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
As Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) prepares for her Fashion Week debut, it’s Ned whose stress levels are sky-high as she has him running about doing jobs.
Although Harlow has broken up with Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall), the pair are still going to be models in Amy’s show and they are standing by as Ned gets things ready for the big night.
When Corey spots the way Harlow looks at Ned, he encourages her to tell him how she feels…
What Harlow doesn’t realise is that Corey is on a mission to draw her into The Order, the weird cult that her mum Prue (Denise Van Outen) was once involved in, and getting her together with Ned is part of the plan.
Oblivious to Corey’s cunning, Harlow decides to bite the bullet and talk to Ned.
Finding him in a quiet place backstage, Harlow tells Ned that she can’t stop thinking about him and it turns out the feeling is mutual!
Unable to resist their undeniable attraction, the pair end up sharing a passionate kiss!
Meanwhile, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is excited to be part of Fashion Week, but it means having to bail on her commitments at uni.
Mackenzie’s boyfriend Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) isn’t impressed and reckons that she got her priorities all wrong, which leads to a falling out.
Will they be able to work it out?
After Karl (Alan Fletcher) invested their retirement fund in Montana Marcel’s (Tammin Sursok) cosmetics line, his wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) is hoping to get the money back but the businesswoman keeps giving her a swerve.
Eventually, Karl speaks to Montana and insists that she sets up a meeting.
Later, it looks like Karl’s made a breakthrough when Montana sends them a VIP Fashion Week package.
Karl reckons that this is a good sign and that a life of luxury awaits, while Susan decides to reserve judgement for now…
But what neither of them realise is that they’re heading for a terrible fall.
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5
Michael writes about TV for Woman, Woman's Own, Chat, What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and regularly contributes to whattowatch.com.
After graduating from the University of Winchester with a degree in English and American Studies, he chose a career that combined his great passions in life – magazines and television – and he has primarily worked as a TV journalist for more than 25 years.
He loves classic sitcoms such as The Good Life, Hi-de-Hi! and Man About the House, as well as shows such as Downton Abbey, Call the Midwife, The Great Pottery Throwdown and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Some of his favourite people who he has met over the years include Gillian Taylforth, Linda Robson, Sara Davies and Bradley Walsh!
