'Neighbours' spoilers: Hendrix Greyson is OUT OF CONTROL!

Hendrix Greyson (played by Benny Turland) is on a path of self-destruction on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The lad is convinced he has cancer after a visit to a self-examination booth set-up at Lassiters by Dr Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher).



Hendrix's girlfriend Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is both puzzled and alarmed by the sudden change in his behaviour.



Especially since he has dropped the SHOCK bombshell that he is quitting his final year at Erinsborough High School!



Mackenzie and family friends Karl and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) try to get to the bottom of what's going on with the troubled lad.



But all their questions send him into another spin.



In need of a distraction, Hendrix convinces neighbour Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) to join him for a BIG night out.



But little does Roxy know, the night is gonna end in disaster when Hendrix SNAPS and loses his cool with the nightclub bouncer...

Roxy joins Hendrix for a BIG night out on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

It's the day of Amy Greenwood's (Jacinta Stapleton) big move.



Bar manager Amy couldn't be more excited that she is moving into her own apartment.



At last she can get a bit of privacy.



Amy looks forward to celebrating her move with boyfriends Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris).



But when both fellas have to cancel on her because of family/work matters, it looks like Amy's first night of independence is gonna be more fizzle than sizzle!

Party for one? Amy finds herself all alone on her first night in her new apartment on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) are finally back on track after her declaration of love (on the BIG screen!) at the recent Film Festival.



So does this mean the couple will be moving in together?



Toadie's daughter Nell (Scarlett Anderson) reckons there's room at Number 30 since Amy has moved out.



How will Melanie and Toadie deal with Nell's awkward question?



Will it get the couple thinking about taking the next step in their relationship?

Melanie and Toadie are thrown when Nell asks Melanie to move into Number 30 on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.