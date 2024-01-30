Neighbours spoilers: Hostage HORROR for Melanie!
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for everything that happens on Neighbours between February 5 to 8...
Airs Monday 5 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Melanie Pearson (played by Lucinda Cowden) will be happy if she NEVER sees bad boy, Eden Shaw (Costa D'Angelo), again on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
Unfortunately for Melanie, dangerous Eden is on the loose again after the tragic turn of events during the doomed beach house getaway.
And on today's episode of the Aussie soap, he decides to hide out at Number 28, where Melanie happens to be home alone...
Airs Tuesday 6 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
There's a siege situation on Ramsay Street as Melanie is held captive by dangerous Eden.
Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) and his Police team are on the scene.
Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) fears the worst for the safety of his ex-wife Melanie.
Knowing what Eden is capable of, will Toadie take matters into his own hands to try and rescue Melanie?
Airs Wednesday 7 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) has been triggered by memories of her late husband, Hendrix Greyson.
Mackenzie's boyfriend, Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar), tries to take her mind off the past by planning some romantic surprises for her in the present.
Unfortunately, Haz's actions just remind Mackenzie about Hendrix even more.
Could their relationship suddenly be on shaky ground?
Airs Thursday 8 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
The residents of Ramsay Street are still reeling after the terrible turn of events during the beach house getaway.
But somehow, Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) finds a way to use the situation to her advantage and get closer to Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).
However, when Chelsea oversteps the mark and tries to involve herself in some personal family business, WHO snaps and puts her in her place?
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
