'Neighbours' spoilers: Melanie Pearson has an ACCIDENT!

Melanie Pearson (played by Lucinda Cowden) has an unfortunate accident on today's episode of Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



But the question is, does she fall... or is she pushed?



There's still tension between Melanie and love-rival Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) after Rose accused Melanie of vandalising her car.



Melanie still swears her innocence.



But in the meantime, poor Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is caught in the middle of the squabbles between his girlfriend Melanie and former office PA, Rose.



As the night of the launch party for the Shorts and Briefs Film Festival arrives, everyone tries to put their differences aside to have a fun time out at The Flamingo Bar.



Unfortunately, when Rose attempts to reignite her spark with Toadie by playing a prank on him, it all ends in a TERRIBLE tumble for poor Melanie...

Toadie and Rose's prank playing backfires and leads to an unfortunate accident on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is both thrilled and puzzled by the unexpected arrival of his mum, Evelyn Farlow (Paula Arundell).



Levi knows his mum is quite conservative and will probably have a negative reaction to his polyamorous relationship with neighbours Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall).



So he reluctantly decides to put things with Amy and Ned on hold while Evelyn is in town.



Levi's gran Sheila (Colette Mann) has also made it known that she does not approve of the threesome.



So Levi starts to wonder if Sheila is meddling again and has something to do with Evelyn's visit.



Is he right?

Evelyn meets the Canning family on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Sheila is definitely pleased for Levi to spend some quality time with his mum after all this time.



Plus, there is the added BONUS that traditional Evelyn will definitely not approve of the romantic arrangement between Levi, Amy and Ned!

However, Sheila soon starts to sense Evelyn has a frosty attitude towards her and would rather she keep her distance.



Wondering what is going on and if Evelyn has an issue with her, Sheila decides to ask directly.



But Sheila is left shaken when a bitter Evelyn stirs up the past and reveals her true feelings about Sheila...

Sheila is shocked when she discovers Evelyn has a grudge against her on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.