'Neighbours' spoilers: Melanie Pearson SCANDAL exposed!

WHY does Melanie Pearson (played by Lucinda Cowden) have such large gaps in her employment history on Neighbours?



Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) reckon they know, after uncovering the juicy gossip about Melanie's affair with a previous boss!



However, Melanie's current man Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) remains none-the-wiser about her past workplace SCANDAL...



Meanwhile, law student Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) decides to help Melanie out with her job hunt by secretly e-mailing prospective employers with the CV that Melanie had previously discarded.



Uh-oh.



It's not long before word reaches Dr Anna Buke (Fiona MacLeod) that Melanie is seeking gainful employment.



Anna furiously confronts Melanie in front of both Toadie and Mackenzie...



Is Toadie about to discover the truth about Melanie's ill-fated affair with Anna's husband, James?

Everyone is shocked when Anna confronts Melanie on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has taken pity on ex-Lassiters employee Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) since his family turned against him.



She's letting the one-time Flamingo Bar employee stay at the hotel until he finds somewhere else to live.



When Terese hears how Jesse's stepsister Shay Quill (Yasmin Kassim) is trying to pin the downfall of the Quill Group on Jesse, she decides to confront Shay...



Shay is put in her place after Terese drops some home truths on her.



Terese reminds Shay that business is important, but it should never come at the expense of family.



Will Terese's advice be enough to convince Shay to give Jesse another chance?

Terese confronts former Lassiters employee Shay on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Will Shay give her stepbrother Jesse another chance on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is determined to prove her worth at Lassiters and avoid having to return full-time to a life in housekeeping.



After doing some research, Harlow makes a business proposal to her granddad boss Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) that Lassiters should invest in the now financially troubled Quill Group and make themselves a BIG profit!



Will both Paul and Terese go for Harlow's idea?

Harlow impresses Terese with her business proposal on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.