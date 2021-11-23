'Neighbours' spoilers: Nell Rebecchi has a Christmas wish!

Melanie Pearson (played by Lucinda Cowden) has been thrown by a GHOSTLY request from Nell Rebecchi (Scarlett Anderson) on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Melanie has set up a psychic stall at the community Christmas party.



Impressed by Melanie's psychic "talents", Nell wants mystic Melanie to contact her late mum Sonya from beyond the grave!



It's been almost two years since Nell's mum Sonya died after a battle with cancer.



Nell would love the chance to speak to her mum again.



However, Melanie is not quite sure how to handle Nell's ghostly request.



On the spur of the moment, Melanie plays along and tells Nell that Sonya loves the dress she is wearing.



Nell is delighted that Melanie has made "contact"...



Uh-oh, it already looks like Melanie has gone too far and now Nell wants more.



How will Nell's dad/Melanie's boyfriend, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) react when he finds out what is going on?

Amy clashes with meddling Mick at the Christmas party on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is looking forward to having a good time at the community Christmas party with her two fellas, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall).



But Amy's festive bubble is burst when her arch nemesis, Mick Allsopp (Joel Creasy) arrives at The Flamingo Bar.



Trouble-making Lassiters employee, Mick has been winding Amy up ever since he found out about her embarassing hygiene/health problem that effected her, Levi and Ned.



However, it just so happens that Amy has some dirt on Mick, who appears to be squatting in one of the apartments at Lassiters.



Amy potentially has the power to get Mick fired from Lassiters.



Although she is worried about him spreading gossip about her, Levi and Ned around the community.



However, when Mick appears to have pushed Amy too far, will she get her REVENGE?

Paul is thrown when he discovers Terese has lost her wedding ring on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is still holding onto hope that he can save his marriage to Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).



However, the businessman is disappointed when he observes that Terese is not wearing her wedding ring.



When Paul confronts Terese about it, she eventually admits that she lost it while at the Lassiters business conference in Queensland!



At first, Paul is afraid this is a bad omen for their future.



But then he realises there is a way he can turn the situation to his advantage.



Just what is crafty Paul up to now?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5