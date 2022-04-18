Neighbours spoilers: Nicolette Stone’s delighted to catch Glen's lie!
By Michael Darling published
Airs Wednesday 27 April 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes) becomes more suspicious than ever of Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) in Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Now that Glen has told Nicolette and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) that he’s in love with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), it looks like he’s managed to get them off his back…
But while Chloe accepts that she got it wrong about Glen having feelings for Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson), Nicolette is still convinced that he’s hiding something…
Meanwhile, with her mum Barbara (Wendy Mocke) in town, Kiri is eager to introduce her to her friends so she invites her over to dinner with her new housemates Chloe, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts)…
As Nicolette is serving Glen in the Harold’s, Kiri rocks up and invites him along to the dinner, but he tells her that he’s already arranged to have dinner with his brother Paul (Stefan Dennis).
Kiri still has no idea that her friend and work colleague Glen is actually her dad, so has no reason to suspect that he’s lied his way out of the dinner to avoid meeting Barbara…
But when Nicolette and her mum Jane (Annie Jones) go to pick up a takeaway, she can’t believe it when she sees Glen sitting on his lonesome and realises that he lied to Kiri about not being able to make the dinner…
Nicolette’s thrilled that she’s busted him and caught him in a lie as it proves that she was right about him being up to something.
Later, Nicolette's suspicions grow when she overhears Glen having words with Erinsborough's resident PI John Wong (Harry Tseng) and she becomes more determined than ever to uncover the truth and she’s not going to give up until she does…
Freya and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) have confessed the truth about what happened on the ill-fated River Bend trip. As they face the legal ramifications, the pair’s legal team have decided that the defense strategy will focus on their traumatic stress to explain why they didn’t attempt to save Gareth Bateman and instead just watched him die…
David, however, doesn’t think he deserves the right to defend his actions and plans to accept the full force of the law without putting up a fight, which leaves Aaron terrified about what this means for the future of their family…
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5
Michael writes about TV for Woman, Woman's Own, Chat, What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and regularly contributes to whattowatch.com.
After graduating from the University of Winchester with a degree in English and American Studies, he chose a career that combined his great passions in life – magazines and television – and he has primarily worked as a TV journalist for more than 25 years.
He loves classic sitcoms such as The Good Life, Hi-de-Hi! and Man About the House, as well as shows such as Downton Abbey, Call the Midwife, The Great Pottery Throwdown and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Some of his favourite people who he has met over the years include Gillian Taylforth, Linda Robson, Sara Davies and Bradley Walsh!
