'Neighbours' spoilers: Paul Robinson to the rescue!

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) is horrified to see his estranged wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) about to plunge from the roof of Lassiters on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



As the Aussie soap returns to Channel 5 after its Christmas break, Paul and his half-brother, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) are both on the scene, after starting a search for missing Terese.



It's Paul who pulls terrified Terese to safety, after she slipped over the edge of the roof following an argument with Paul's granddaughter, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan).



Will Paul discover the true extent to which Terese has fallen off the wagon?



And what part did Harlow play in Terese's near-death experience?



Will Ned get back onboard with Amy and Levi on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Things didn't end well between Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) before Christmas.



Ned has grown frustrated at being in a polyamorous relationship with Amy and their neighbour, Levi Canning (Richie Morris).



Ned wants Amy all to himself and got into a confrontation with Levi at the Police Charity Ball.



But after having some time to reflect while visiting his family, Ned decides the relationship is back ON!



He'd much rather stick with them as a trio than push Amy too far and end up as a single man!



But are the three about to enter new territory, after the conversation turns to a sexy dream that Amy had...

WHY is Harlow being such a misery on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Harlow's family are both puzzled and alarmed by her attitude after she shows no sympathy for Terese's near-death experience at Lassiters.



Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is worried that Harlow could be developing psychopathic tendencies, just like her dad, Robert Robinson, who she has been visiting in prison.



Roxy shares her theories with both Paul and his doctor son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda).



However, David has another theory about the reason behind Harlow's uncaring behaviour.



Is David right?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5