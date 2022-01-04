'Neighbours' spoilers: Roxy Willis and Harlow have a FALLOUT!

There's a big bust-up between Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Harlow is furious with Roxy after discovering she hasn't been chosen as a bridesmaid for Roxy's forthcoming wedding.



However, Roxy isn't taking Harlow's angry outburst lying down.



After Harlow storms out of The Waterhole, Roxy runs after her and delivers a few harsh home truths about Harlow's recent moody, bad behaviour.



Harlow's uncle, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) witnesses the fallout between Roxy and Harlow.



He encourages Harlow to make amends with Roxy.



But will Harlow's attempt to apologise be too little, too late?

Meanwhile, wedding planner, Mick Allsopp (Joel Creasy) is going full steam ahead with the plans for Roxy and fiance, Kyle Canning's (Chris Milligan) big day.



But little do the couple realise, Mick is managing to upset all their friends in the process...



Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) still thinks he's going to get out his guitar as the main wedding singer.



However, the hospital doctor is left red-faced when mischevious Mick hints that there may be a price to pay for Karl's moment in the spotlight!



What's this?



Does Karl get an indecent proposal?!

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is struggling to keep her daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) happy.



Amy turns to friends Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) for help.



They suggest an ultimatum - if Zara wants to stick around in Erinsborough, she needs to get a job and start paying her own way.



Zara still has a major problem with her mum's polyamorous relationship with Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris).



However, seeing a chance to help Amy out, Ned offers Zara a part-time job at Harold's Cafe.



But is this a decision Ned will soon regret?

