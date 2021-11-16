'Neighbours' spoilers: Roxy Willis and Kyle are ENGAGED!

Things move FAST on Ramsay Street and so Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) and her boyfriend, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) are now ENGAGED on Neighbours! (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



To be fair, the couple have recently been dealt a cruel blow when Kyle was diagnosed with testicular cancer.



Realising that life is fragile and unpredictable, Roxy has decided to confirm her commitment to Kyle... by popping the question!



Kyle is completely thrown by Roxy's proposal... but happily accepts!



Roxy clearly has her sights set on walking down the aisle.



She wastes no time in checking out wedding dresses!



However, Kyle's gran, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is worried that things are moving too fast.



Is the sudden engagement just a reaction to Kyle's cancer diagnosis?



WHAT can Kyle and Roxy do to prove to Sheila that they are both fully committed to each other for better, for worse?

It's almost time for the community Christmas party at The Flamingo Bar.



Bar manager Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is looking forward to some festive fun with her men, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris).



Especially after that rather embarassing personal problem that involved some uncomfortable itchy bits!



When a giant Christmas decoration falls off the roof of The Flamingo Bar, Ned and Levi work together to fix it.



But the sight of her men getting all sweaty triggers something else for Amy that leaves her feeling very hot and bothered...



WHAT is going on??



Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) sets up a psychic stall for the Christmas party.



There are a few startling coincidences when Melanie does psychic readings for some of the Erinsborough locals.



Toadie Rebecchi's (Ryan Maloney) daughter, Nell (Scarlett Anderson) becomes deeply in awe of Melanie's mystic "talents".



But WHAT will Melanie do when Scarlett has a SHOCK request for her?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5