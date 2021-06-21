'Neighbours' spoilers: Roxy Willis is accused of THEFT!

Things don't look good for Roxy Willis when bar manager Amy accuses her of stealing on Neighbours!

Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) has been doing her best to try and get Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) sacked as manager of The Flamingo Bar on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But is Amy now out to send Roxy packing?



Roxy is worried about her job at the bar after she sees Amy meeting with a fella from HR. Could Amy be reporting Roxy for causing the stage collapse that injured Levi Canning (Richie Morris).

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) assures Roxy that Amy can't fire her without due cause. However, when money goes missing at The Flamingo Bar, Amy's confident she's got proof to finally show Roxy the door!



Will innocent Roxy have to kiss her dream job goodbye?

Roxy is shocked when bar manager Amy accuses her of THEFT on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and her ex-husband Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) have been getting nostalgic during his return visit to Erinsborough.



After discovering the truth about Nicolette Stone's (Charlotte Chimes) scheming, Pierce tries to warn Chloe that her new girlfriend is BAD news! But isn't that a bit rich coming from Pierce who broke Chloe's heart by having an affair with their married neighbour, Dipi Rebecchi?!



However, some of Pierce's words ring true and Chloe is left troubled by his warning about Nicolette.

Chloe and Pierce had a look through their wedding photos on yesterday's episode of Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) are still trying to navigate their break-up.



A nervous Ned pops over to Number 30 to see Yashvi. He doesn't want things to be awkward between them and reckons they should have their first chat as exes.



But is Yashvi ready to be just good friends with Ned?

Can Yashvi and Ned get used to life as just good friends on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5