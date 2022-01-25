'Neighbours' spoilers: Roxy Willis is suspicious about Freya

Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) is rather suspicious after catching Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) up to something dodgy on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Freya attempts to talk her way out of trouble after being caught red-handed by Roxy.



Roxy questions her intentions with new boyfriend, Levi Canning (Richie Morris).



Unaware of the unfolding drama, Levi interrupts a heated conversation between Roxy and Freya.



When Levi wonders what's going on and why Roxy is there, will she spill the beans on Freya's secret activity?

Does Zara have the HOTS for Hendrix on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) is still eager to impress her Erinsborough High classmates, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) and Aubrey Laing (Etoile Little).



Sadie, daughter of Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will), and Aubrey are both super-impressed that Zara has now moved to Ramsay Street and is neighbours with spunky Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland)!



Seeing a way to impress the cool girls during a day out, Zara flaunts her friendship with Greyson to earn her status points.



Zara's plan seems to be working... until she goes a step too far!

Paul checks in with doctor Karl about his recovery on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is confident that he and estranged wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) are on the verge of reuniting.



After all, Terese has moved into Paul's penthouse at Lassiters to help him recover after he was badly injured during the disaster at The Flamingo Bar.



But Paul is shaken back into reality when Terese reminds him her stay in the penthouse is temporary.



With Paul on the mend, Terese will soon be moving back home to Ramsay Street.



During a visit with doctor Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher), Paul realises his condition is improving by the day.



However, now he is worried that his recovery will mean the end of his love bubble with Terese.



WHAT will crafty Paul do to convince Terese to stay on as his personal nurse?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5