Neighbours spoilers: Terese Willis has a FINAL ULTIMATUM for Estelle...
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Friday 17 June 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) can't seem to completely send her mum, Estelle Petrides (guest star Maria Mercedes), packing despite all the bad blood between them from the past.
However, on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings), is it possible that Estelle has completely blown her chance to reconcile with her daughter?
Estelle has blackmailed Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) into helping her win over Terese, by threatening to EXPOSE Glen's addiction to painkillers!
But when it becomes clear that once again Estelle is trying to manipulate the situation and take advantage of Terese, she decides enough is enough...
Seeing how her mum's eyes lit-up after she was gifted an expensive bracelet from Terese's soon-to-be ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), Terese decides to test Estelle's loyalties.
She presents her homeless and penniless mum with a cheque.
Estelle has a choice:
She can either take the money and leave Erinsborough.
OR she can stick around and prove that she really does want to rebuild her rocky relationship with Terese.
Estelle can't deny the temptation of the money.
But after everything that has happened, is she really ready to close the door on her daughter?
Meanwhile, Glen is caught in the fallout from Terese and Estelle's clash.
Glen fears he has ruined his relationship with Terese by lying to her about his spiraling painkiller addiction.
Especially after the way both of them have confided in each other about their past battles with alcohol addiction, and attended AA meetings together.
Glen tries to talk his way out of trouble with Terese, promising that he is going to work on himself and get on top of his latest addiction problem.
But Terese has enough drama to deal with involving her troublesome mum, Estelle.
Will she be able to look past Glen's dishonesty too?
Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is getting ready to confront creepy Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall).
She's arranged to meet Corey after luring the cult member out into the open, using the spyware he secretly installed on her phone.
But when Corey suddenly changes the time and meeting place to a new location out in the bush, Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) is ready to call off the sting to protect Harlow.
Is Harlow gonna miss her big opportunity to bring Corey to justice?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.