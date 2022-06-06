Neighbours spoilers: Terese Willis has a FINAL ULTIMATUM for Estelle...

Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) can't seem to completely send her mum, Estelle Petrides (guest star Maria Mercedes), packing despite all the bad blood between them from the past.



However, on today's episode of Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings), is it possible that Estelle has completely blown her chance to reconcile with her daughter?



Estelle has blackmailed Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) into helping her win over Terese, by threatening to EXPOSE Glen's addiction to painkillers!



But when it becomes clear that once again Estelle is trying to manipulate the situation and take advantage of Terese, she decides enough is enough...



Seeing how her mum's eyes lit-up after she was gifted an expensive bracelet from Terese's soon-to-be ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), Terese decides to test Estelle's loyalties.



She presents her homeless and penniless mum with a cheque.



Estelle has a choice:



She can either take the money and leave Erinsborough.



OR she can stick around and prove that she really does want to rebuild her rocky relationship with Terese.



Estelle can't deny the temptation of the money.



But after everything that has happened, is she really ready to close the door on her daughter?

Is Glen's relationship with Terese over on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Glen is caught in the fallout from Terese and Estelle's clash.



Glen fears he has ruined his relationship with Terese by lying to her about his spiraling painkiller addiction.



Especially after the way both of them have confided in each other about their past battles with alcohol addiction, and attended AA meetings together.



Glen tries to talk his way out of trouble with Terese, promising that he is going to work on himself and get on top of his latest addiction problem.



But Terese has enough drama to deal with involving her troublesome mum, Estelle.



Will she be able to look past Glen's dishonesty too?

Harlow gets ready to confront Corey for a final showdown on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is getting ready to confront creepy Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall).



She's arranged to meet Corey after luring the cult member out into the open, using the spyware he secretly installed on her phone.



But when Corey suddenly changes the time and meeting place to a new location out in the bush, Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) is ready to call off the sting to protect Harlow.



Is Harlow gonna miss her big opportunity to bring Corey to justice?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5