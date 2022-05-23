Neighbours spoilers: Terese Willis is BETRAYED by her mum Estelle...

Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) has warned her visiting mum Estelle Petrides (guest star Maria Mercedes) to steer clear of Terese's soon-to-be ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But could it be that Estelle has now taken a fancy to Paul herself?



Or more likely Mr Robinson's money!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Terese is furious when she catches Paul and Estelle out on a date!



Didn't Estelle already agree to stay away from Paul?



When Estelle is confronted by Terese, she claims she has a SECRET plan to spy on Paul.



She wants to help Terese get what she's entitled to in her divorce settlement from Paul.



Terese is convinced that Paul is hiding business assets to make sure Terese doesn't get her hands on his fortune.



But is Estelle telling the truth?



Does she really care about Terese's welfare?



Or Is crafty Estelle hoping to get her hands on some of Paul's money?

Paul romances Estelle on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is struggling with his back pain, after the accident out at the winery.



Glen has a history of alcohol addiction so he is worried about now getting hooked on painkillers.



Family relative, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) offers to help Glen sensibly manage his medication.



But he refuses her offer and is determined to push through the pain.



However, after a confrontation with his half-brother Paul leaves Glen in a world of physical and emotional hurt, will he turn back to the pills to numb all his pain?

Glen has been left injured after an accident at the winery on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) are officially back together.



But the couple have some major making-up for lost time to do.



They head off on a romantic picnic, where things go from sweet... to STEAMY fast!



Freya and Levi can't keep their hands off each other.



But things are about to take an embarrassing turn...



Freya and Levi's picnic takes a passionate turn on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5