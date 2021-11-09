'Neighbours' spoilers: There's a Robinson family REUNION!

Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) is shocked to find himself face-to-face with his long-lost half-brother Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) on today's episode of Neighbours! (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Paul and his younger sister Lucy (Melissa Bell) have not seen Glen in 30 years.



So there are a LOT of questions to be answered!



Is it just a coincidence that Glen happens to be in Queensland at the very same time that Paul and Lucy are there for a Lassiters business conference?



Does Glen still hold a grudge against Paul after suing him for damages after THAT life-changing accident in the early 90s?



And how come Glen is no longer in a wheelchair? Wasn't he left paralysed from the waist-down after falling off the roof at Lassiters all those years ago??

Terese discovers the truth about Glen's true identity on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is indebted to the MYSTERY stranger who helped her on the beach when she was drunk and distraught.



But the plot thickens when Terese discovers that Glen is in fact her estranged husband Paul's half-brother!



Terese did not buy Paul's story about seeing Glen before... but it seems there really is an unexpected member of the Robinson family in town.



Can Terese now count on Glen to keep quiet about her boozy behaviour on the beach?



Ned and Felicity continues their secret plotting against Amy and Levi on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Felicity Higgins (Isabella Giovinazzo) are still secretly working together to drive a wedge between Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and boyfriend Levi Canning (Richie Morris).



Ned has had enough of the polyamorous relationship between Amy, Levi and himself and now wants girlfriend Amy all to himself.



Meanwhile, Felicity has her own reasons to make sure new love interest Levi is a ONE-woman man.



But how much longer can Ned and Felicity keep-up this charade before they get busted by either Amy or Levi?

