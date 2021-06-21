'Neighbours' spoilers: There's SHOCK news about Levi Canning

Neighbours favourite Levi Canning needs an emergency operation after the stage collapse at The Flamingo Bar.

Levi Canning (played by Richie Morris) needs EMERGENCY medical treatment after the accident at The Flamingo Bar on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Lassiters boss Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) demands to know how the stage came to collapse during the Longest Workout Competition, while Bar manager Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) suddenly fears her job is on the line again.



Meanwhile, Levi's gran Sheila (Colette Mann) and cousin Kyle (Chris Milligan) are both worried about him after the accident. They think he's been pushing himself too hard after his break-up with girlfriend Bea Nilsson.



Will Levi listen to their advice to start taking better care of himself?

Luckily doctor David is on the scene after disaster strikes for Levi on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is feeling super guilty after Levi's accident. She knows she is to blame for rushing the tradesmen to build the stage in a hurry.



After a harsh scolding from boss Amy, Roxy realises she's gone too far with her vendetta against Amy. She promises her boyfriend Kyle she will stop trying to find new ways to sabotage Amy.



But it's not long before Roxy's jealousy over Amy being the manager of The Flamingo Bar stirs once more...

Roxy and Amy call a truce at The Flamingo Bar on Neighbours... for now! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) are ready to refresh their relationship. It's been a challenging time for the couple after all that drama with visiting businesswoman Sheila C, but Yashvi has a BIG idea and suggests they move in together!

All is looking good for Yashvi and Ned's future until Yashvi makes a troubling discovery...

Yashvi confronts Ned after making an unexpected discovery on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5